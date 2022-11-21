Commercial Aerospace Seating Market Trends and Forecast The global commercial aerospace seating market is expected to reach an estimated $7.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in commercial aerospace seating market to 2027 by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jet), by product (economy class, business class, and first class suite), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Commercial Aerospace Seating Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global commercial aerospace seating market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation. The global commercial aerospace seating market is expected to reach an estimated $7.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are luxurious and sophisticated seating, growth in aircraft deliveries, and retrofitting of seats in existing aircrafts.



Emerging Trends in the Commercial Aerospace Seating Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include increasing use of composites material in aircraft seat manufacturing and increasing use of recyclable materials.



Commercial Aerospace Seating Market by Segments



In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest aircraft type, whereas wing is the largest in product. The study includes a forecast for the global commercial aerospace seating market by aircraft type, product, and region as follows:



Commercial Aerospace Seating Market by Aircraft Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016-2027]:

â€¢ Commercial Aircraft

â€¢ Regional Aircraft

â€¢ Business Jet



Commercial Aerospace Seating Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2016-2027]:

â€¢ Economy Class

â€¢ Business Class

â€¢ First Class Suite



Commercial Aerospace Seating Market by Region [Value ($M) and volume (Units) from 2016-2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of Commercial Aerospace Seating Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies commercial aerospace seating companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the commercial aerospace seating companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Raytheon Technologies

â€¢ Safran

â€¢ Recaro

Commercial Aerospace Seating Market Insights

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that the economy class seat will remain the product type over the forecast period due to high volume and replacement rate.

â€¢ Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to significant increase in aircraft deliveries and replacement of old aircraft other reasons include large number of aircraft OEMs in this region.

Features of the Global Commercial Aerospace Seating Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Global commercial aerospace seating market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (units) shipment.

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Global commercial aerospace seating market size by various segments, such as by aircraft type and product type in terms of value and volume.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Global commercial aerospace seating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different aircraft type, product type, and regions for the global commercial aerospace seating market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global commercial aerospace seating market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the commercial aerospace seating market size?

Answer: The global commercial aerospace seating market is expected to reach an estimated $7.9 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for commercial aerospace seating market?

Answer: The commercial aerospace seating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the commercial aerospace seating market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are luxurious and sophisticated seating, growth in aircraft deliveries, and retrofitting of seats in existing aircrafts.

Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for commercial aerospace seating?

Answer: Commercial aircraft is the major segment by aircraft type for commercial aerospace seating.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in commercial aerospace seating market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of composites material in aircraft seat manufacturing and increasing use of recyclable materials.

Q6. Who are the key commercial aerospace seating companies?



Answer: Some of the key commercial aerospace seating companies are as follows:

â€¢ Raytheon Technologies

â€¢ Safran

â€¢ Recaro

Q7.

Which commercial aerospace seating product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that economy class seats will remain the largest product in the future

.

Q8: In commercial aerospace seating market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to largest number of aircraft OEMs in this region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities in the global commercial aerospace seating market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jet), by product (economy class, business class, and first class suite), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the commercial aerospace seating market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this commercial aerospace seating market area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Pages 158

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Million

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger, Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), Product Type (Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class Suite)

Customization 10% Customization without Any Additional Cost



For any questions related to commercial aerospace seating market or related to commercial aerospace seating market share, commercial aerospace seating analysis, commercial aerospace seating market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



