Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market to Surpass $6.2 Billion in 2023 with 8.2% CAGR, Fuelled by Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft airframe materials market is experiencing steady growth, with the market growing from $5.77 billion in 2022 to $6.24 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market is expected to reach $8.42 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Major players in the commercial aircraft airframe materials market include Solvay S.A, Constellium SE, Arconic Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Southwest Aluminium, Hexcel Corporation, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, ATI Industrial Automation, HITCO Carbon Composites Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, and Dupont de Nemours Inc.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

The commercial aircraft airframe materials market includes sales of materials used to form the structure of commercial aircraft, such as nickel alloys and magnesium alloys. These lightweight airframe components and structural designs offer increased strength at a lower weight and are resilient to the heat associated with flight. Aluminum and magnesium have been widely employed as airframe materials due to their lightweight properties.

The market is segmented by types of commercial aircraft airframe materials, including aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, composites, and steel alloys. Aluminum alloys are used in commercial aircraft airframe construction to develop high-strength parts for jet engines and airframes that can withstand high pressure, temperature, and vibration. The different applications of these materials include narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and others.

Middle East was the largest region in the commercial aircraft airframe materials market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial aircraft airframe materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft is expected to contribute to the market's growth. As the global commercial fleet is expected to exceed 49,000 airplanes by 2040, the demand for commercial aircraft airframe materials is likely to increase to meet the requirements of constructing and maintaining these aircraft.

Technological advancements are also driving the commercial aircraft airframe materials market, with major companies focusing on developing advanced solutions to lead the market. For instance, FACC, an Austria-based aerospace company, is building a high-tech plant near Zagreb, Croatia, to produce lightweight components for commercial aircraft using the latest fiber-reinforced composite technology.

Furthermore, companies are engaging in strategic acquisitions to strengthen their offerings. For example, Trelleborg AB, a Sweden-based provider of engineered polymer solutions, acquired MG Silikon GmbH, a Germany-based organization within the Saint-Gobain Group, to expand its sealing solutions for cabin interiors and boost airframe seal production capacity.

In conclusion, the global commercial aircraft airframe materials market is witnessing growth due to the increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft and the technological advancements in the industry. The market is poised for further expansion, with potential opportunities in various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Characteristics



3. Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Trends And Strategies



4. Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market



5. Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Aluminum Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Composites

Steel Alloys

6.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Other Applications

7. Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yso99n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets