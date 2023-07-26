Commercial Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2023 to 2027|Increase in demand for air travel boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Commercial Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Essar Global Fund Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum International Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Neste Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, PT Pertamina Persero, Reliance Industries Ltd., Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, Viva Energy Group Ltd., and World Fuel Services Corp.

Segments: Application (Passenger aircraft and Cargo aircraft), Type (Air turbine fuel (ATF), Aviation biofuel, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Commercial Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Essar Global Fund Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum International Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Neste Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, PT Pertamina Persero, Reliance Industries Ltd., Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, Viva Energy Group Ltd., and World Fuel Services Corp.

Commercial Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The rise in demand for air travel drives the global commercial aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period. The emergence of regional airlines has revolutionized the airline business with the launch of innovative low-fare business models. The increasing affluence of the middle classes in emerging markets is expected to fuel the demand for aviation. Therefore, several aircraft OEMs and their respective suppliers are renovating their manufacturing facilities to ensure scheduled deliveries. The pandemic has halted the operations of airlines and had a significant negative impact on the aviation industry and air travel. But, there has been a significant recovery of the market since 2021, and also passenger traffic showed improving signs of recovery and reached more than 70% of pre-crisis levels in July 2022. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global commercial aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rising efficiency of airlines is a key trend in the global commercial aircraft aviation fuel market growth. One of the main factors that enhanced energy efficiency is the better utilization of aircraft. There has been an increase in the average number of passengers and the average cargo weight per flight, which has lowered the energy use per useful service delivered. Another significant factor fuelling the improvement in efficiency is fleet renewal. It is expected that improvement in energy efficiency must be more than 3% per year by 2040 in order to be in line with global climate goals. Several countries, such as India and China have declared targets for efficiency improvements in domestic aviation under the Paris Agreement and various other frameworks. Hence, such policy measures are expected to drive the global commercial aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Fluctuations in oil and gas prices are a major challenge hindering the growth of the global commercial aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period. The aviation industry is highly influenced by the price volatility in the crude oil market. There is a significant decline in prices due to continuous supply-demand imbalance. Additionally, the cash flows are directly affected due to a decrease in revenues of upstream oil and gas companies. Moreover, the function of crude oil prices is a significant risk to airline companies. There was an increase in the profit margin of airlines during the low crude oil price phase which in turn led to low operating costs. However, the increase in demand for air travel has forced airline companies to increase their capacity. Therefore the rise in oil prices with increased air travel can significantly impact the profit margin for airline companies. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft aviation fuel market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial aircraft aviation fuel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the commercial aircraft aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial aircraft aviation fuel market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft aviation fuel market vendors

Commercial Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Essar Global Fund Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum International Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Neste Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, PT Pertamina Persero, Reliance Industries Ltd., Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, Viva Energy Group Ltd., and World Fuel Services Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

