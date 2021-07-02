Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market Featuring Cobham Plc and Curtiss-Wright Corp. | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

The market is driven by the increasing demand for commercial aircraft. In addition, the development of technologically advanced next-generation aircraft components is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft avionic systems market.

The growth of the per capita income of individuals has been increasing the number of air travelers worldwide. The growth in the number of people traveling by air is encouraging airline operators to revamp their fleet to meet the growing demand. For instance, in March 2019, CASC signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 290 A320s and 10 A350 XWB jets. Similarly, in February 2019, Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 40 A330-900 aircraft and 30 A350-900 aircraft. The growing adoption of new aircraft by airline operators is increasing the demand for various aircraft components, including commercial aircraft avionic systems, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Companies:

Cobham Plc

The company offers Aircraft Audio and Radio Management Systems and Airborne Servers and Routers.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

The company offers solutions for airborne recording, air data computing, flight test, and space data handling systems.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

The company offerings range from complete integrated glass-cockpit suites to sophisticated Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS), and head-up displays (HUD). The company also provides other avionics systems and products such as flight management systems, digital map systems, and multifunction displays.

General Electric Co.

The company repairs and provides spares on equipment for a wide range of aircraft platforms, including widebody, narrowbody, and business jets.

Honeywell International Inc.

The company offers Navigation, Safety and Surveillance Solutions, Flight Management Systems, Flight Controls and Synthetic Vision Display Technologies, and other services.

Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Line fit - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aftermarket - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

FCS - size and forecast 2020-2025

CN and S - size and forecast 2020-2025

FMS - size and forecast 2020-2025

AHMS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global Commercial Aircraft Interface Device Market – Global commercial aircraft interface device market is segmented by aircraft fitment (retrofit and linefit), application (narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jet), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market – Global aircraft engine MRO market is segmented by type (turbofan and turbojet and turboprop) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

