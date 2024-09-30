Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market to grow by USD 3.6 billion from 2024-2028, driven by demand for commercial aircraft, AI-powered insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global commercial aircraft avionic systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 1.68% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial aircraft is driving market growth, with a trend towards preference for satellite-based cockpit connectivity. However, complications associated with malfunctioning poses a challenge. Key market players include Airbus SE, Avidyne Corp., Avilution, LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Curtiss Wright Corp., Field Aerospace, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Panasonic Avionics Corporation., Safran SA, Sagetech Avionics Inc., Samtel Avionics., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Universal Avionics Systems Corporation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global commercial aircraft avionic systems market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Application (FCS, CN and S, FMS, and AHMS), Distribution Channel (Line fit and Aftermarket), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Avidyne Corp., Avilution, LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Curtiss Wright Corp., Field Aerospace, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Panasonic Avionics Corporation., Safran SA, Sagetech Avionics Inc., Samtel Avionics., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market refers to the industry that produces and installs advanced electronic systems in commercial aircraft. These systems include navigation aids, communication equipment, and surveillance systems. The market is driven by increasing demand for safer and more efficient air travel. Key players include Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, and Thales. Growth is expected due to rising air traffic and technological advancements.

The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market is experiencing significant growth in the aviation industry, driven by trends such as defense organizations' use of uncrewed aerial vehicles and aviation safety initiatives. Regulations and certifications play a crucial role, with regulatory requirements for flight safety, situational awareness, and cybersecurity. Avionics upgrade packages are in demand as aircraft operators seek to enhance their fleet's capabilities. Military agencies and aircraft manufacturers collaborate to develop innovative technologies like digital cockpits and connectivity solutions. Avionics manufacturers face challenges such as stringent regulations, compatibility issues, and economic downturns. Key players include FAA, Aircraft OEMs, MRO providers, and automotive electronics market. The market is segmented by aircraft models, with widebody jets and narrowbody segments leading the way. Low-cost carriers prioritize flight management, while pilots and passengers focus on emissions, fuel consumption, and comfort features.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market refers to the sale and supply of advanced electronic systems used in the operation and navigation of commercial aircraft. These systems include communication, navigation, surveillance, and weather radar systems. The market is driven by factors such as increasing air traffic, technological advancements, and growing demand for safety and efficiency in air travel. Major players in this market include Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, and Thales.

The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing passenger traffic and aircraft demand. Aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) providers are under pressure to deliver advanced avionic systems for both widebody and narrowbody jets. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and regulatory frameworks in emerging economies are driving fleet expansion and the integration of new technologies. Challenges include the vulnerability to cyber-attacks, real-time data requirements, and the need for systems that fit next-generation aircraft and commercial aviation networks. Sub-systems like flight management, flight control, navigation & surveillance, electrical & emergency, communication, systems electronics, engine controls, and aircraft operations computer are essential for all types of aircraft, including freighters, narrow body, wide body, regional & business jets. Low-cost carriers are driving demand for cost-effective solutions, while in-flight entertainment and advanced air mobility are emerging trends. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing middle-class population and freight volume. However, system expenditure and network capacities remain key concerns. Mosaic ATM and Nextgen aircraft are expected to revolutionize the industry, but the regulatory framework and cybersecurity vulnerabilities must be addressed.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This commercial aircraft avionic systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 FCS

1.2 CN and S

1.3 FMS

1.4 AHMS Distribution Channel 2.1 Line fit

2.2 Aftermarket Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 FCS- The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market refers to the business sector that produces and supplies advanced electronic systems for the aviation industry. These systems enhance aircraft safety, navigation, and communication capabilities. Market growth is driven by increasing air traffic, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements. Key players include Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, and Thales. Companies invest in research and development to offer innovative solutions and maintain their competitive edge.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data ( - )

Research Analysis

The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market is driven by increasing passenger traffic and aircraft demand. Aircraft OEMs are integrating advanced avionic systems in new aircraft models to meet the needs of airlines and passengers. Regulatory bodies like the FAA are pushing for fleet expansion and the adoption of modern avionic systems for safety and efficiency. Widebody jets and narrowbody segments are witnessing significant growth due to their fuel efficiency and low operating costs. Flight management, flight control, navigation & surveillance systems, electrical & emergency systems, and innovative technologies like digital cockpits and connectivity solutions are key avionic systems in demand. Avionics manufacturers face challenges such as stringent regulations, certifications, cyber threats, compatibility issues, economic downturns, emissions, and fuel consumption. The automotive electronics market is also influencing the avionics industry with advancements in technology and cost savings.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing passenger traffic and aircraft demand. Avionic systems play a crucial role in aircraft operations, including flight management, flight control, navigation & surveillance, electrical & emergency, communication, systems electronics, engine controls, and in-flight entertainment. The market is segmented into widebody jets, narrowbody segment, freighters, regional & business jets, and sub-systems. Factors driving market growth include fleet expansion, MRO providers, and regulatory framework. However, vulnerability to cyber-attacks, regulatory requirements, and economic downturns pose challenges. Next-generation aircraft, advanced air mobility, and unmanned aerial vehicles are emerging trends. The market comprises airlines, aviation industry players, defense organizations, and avionics manufacturers. Key trends include real-time data, network capacities, system expenditure, and innovative technologies like digital cockpits and connectivity solutions. The market is subject to stringent regulations and certifications, as well as concerns over cyber threats, compatibility issues, and environmental sustainability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

FCS



CN And S



FMS



AHMS

Distribution Channel

Line Fit



Aftermarket

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio