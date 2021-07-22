Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market Growth in Aerospace & Defense Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The inclination toward the development of MEA and hybrid aircraft is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of proper BMS standards will hamper market growth.

Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the nickel-cadmium battery segment. The segment is driven by the increased use of nickel-cadmium batteries in aircraft applications such as APUs, generators, and other electrical components. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The presence of a robust aviation base in the US and Canada will be crucial in driving the growth of the commercial aircraft battery management system market in North America during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Acme Aerospace Inc and Avionic Instruments LLC

Axter Aerospace

Creare LLC

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

Elithion Inc.

Kanto Aircraft Instrument Co. Ltd.

LION Smart GmbH

MarathonNorco Aerospace Inc.

MGM COMPRO

Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Battery type

Market segments

Comparison by Battery type

Nickel-cadmium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Battery type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

