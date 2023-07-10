Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market to grow by USD 13,829.94 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing preference for newer-generation aircraft drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is estimated to grow by USD 13,829.94 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.15%. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market share by 2027. This region is anticipated to play a major role in the growth of the commercial aircraft manufacturing market. Major players such as Boeing, Embraer, and Bombardier have their roots in this region, contributing to nearly a quarter of the world's aerospace production. In North America, the US dominates the operational fleet, leading to extreme competition with European and Asian aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, the existence of aircraft OEMs in the region has drawn investment from Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers, as well as foreign suppliers and component vendors, aiming to grow their reach and collaborate with the major aircraft OEMs in North America. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The commercial aircraft cabin interior market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The global market for commercial aircraft cabin interiors is being driven by the increasing preference for newer-generation aircraft. The development of these aircraft, characterized by decreased fuel consumption by commercial aircraft manufacturers, is a driving factor. The anticipated doubling of air travel demand in the next two decades, especially in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and the US, has necessitated the induction of new aircraft to keep speed with the rising air passenger traffic. As all commercial aircraft need cabin interiors, the growth in the need for new aircraft is directly proportional to the growth of the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market. This has spurred both aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers to improve their production capabilities to meet the anticipated rise in demand for new-generation aircraft. This leads to an increase in air passenger traffic which will drive the demand for new aircraft, which will, in turn, drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market faces challenges from delays in the delivery of aircraft. Despite the new technological developments and advancements in systems within the aviation industry, manufacturers of commercial aircraft cabin parts, components, and sub-assemblies face pressure to fulfill growing demand while balancing budget constraints and tight delivery schedules. These factors can have a substantial influence on the quality of commercial aircraft cabin interior products. The growth in air passenger traffic has led to improved orders for new and refurbished aircraft as well. Nevertheless, the method of constructing and producing an aircraft is a complicated and time-consuming task, with aircraft manufacturers depending largely on sub-component suppliers. Further, any delays in delivery by these suppliers can result in delayed delivery dates and in some cases, even order revocations from commercial airlines. Such cancellations can result in substantial losses for stakeholders across the supply chain, including cabin interior products suppliers, and enhance inventory costs. Such challenges are anticipated to restrict the growth of the cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The growth of the cabin interiors market will be influenced by the increasing trend toward collaborative efforts in the aerospace industry. New players have been able to enter the sector, even if stringent regulatory requirements pose a challenge for new entrants in the aerospace manufacturing sector, because of the prolonged development phase of new aircraft and the fact that there are few partners with specific expertise. As the aerospace industry persists to grow and the balance between demand and supply must be maintained, it is desired that more new vendors will enter the market. Aircraft OEMs are expected to help these new entrants by emphasizing their areas of interest, directing an upsurge in both collaborations among seat and lighting system manufacturers, and sharing technical expertise for faster product development. Smaller vendors can take advantage of these partnerships and draw the attention of other companies to the aerospace cabin interior product market. The rising demand for efficient, lightweight, and reliable cabin interior products will further propel the increase in collaborative efforts and contribute to the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, FACC AG, Geven Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., RECARO Holding GmbH, Safran SA, STELIA Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Thales, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is segmented by products (seating, lavatory module, windows, and cabin panels), type(narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), geography(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

The seating segment is expected to experience significant market share growth during the forecast period. In commercial airlines, seats are normally arranged in rows and separated by an aisle running the length of the aircraft fuselage. Some seats are fitted with a reclining mechanism for passenger comfort, with mechanical operation in economy and short-haul business class sections and electric operation in long-haul business and first-class sections. Multiple commercial aircraft seats also come provided with trays for dining and reading. However, seats on smaller aircraft or low-cost carriers may not have certain amenities.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The commercial aircraft seating market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,908 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by aircraft type (narrowbody, widebody, and regional aircraft), cabin class (economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first class), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Rising procurement of new-generation aircraft is a major driver for the growth of the commercial aircraft seating market.

The commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market share is expected to increase to USD 43.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. this report extensively covers commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market segmentation by application (narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, and regional aircraft) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for new commercial aircraft is one of the drivers fueling the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market growth.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,829.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, FACC AG, Geven Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., RECARO Holding GmbH, Safran SA, STELIA Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Thales, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Seating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Seating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Lavatory module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Lavatory module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Lavatory module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Lavatory module - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Lavatory module - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Windows, cabin panels, and stowage bins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Windows, cabin panels, and stowage bins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Windows, cabin panels, and stowage bins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Windows, cabin panels, and stowage bins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Windows, cabin panels, and stowage bins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Galley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Galley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Galley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Galley - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Galley - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.7 Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Astronics Corp.

Exhibit 119: Astronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Astronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Astronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Astronics Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd.

Exhibit 123: AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AVIC Cabin Systems UK Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Bucher Leichtbau AG

Exhibit 126: Bucher Leichtbau AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Bucher Leichtbau AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Bucher Leichtbau AG - Key offerings

11.6 Collins Aerospace

Exhibit 129: Collins Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 130: Collins Aerospace - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Collins Aerospace - Key news



Exhibit 132: Collins Aerospace - Key offerings

11.7 Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG

Exhibit 133: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Segment focus

11.8 EnCore Corporate Inc.

Exhibit 137: EnCore Corporate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: EnCore Corporate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: EnCore Corporate Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Expliseat SAS

Exhibit 140: Expliseat SAS - Overview



Exhibit 141: Expliseat SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Expliseat SAS - Key offerings

11.10 FACC AG

Exhibit 143: FACC AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 144: FACC AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 145: FACC AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 146: FACC AG - Segment focus

11.11 Geven Spa

Exhibit 147: Geven Spa - Overview



Exhibit 148: Geven Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Geven Spa - Key news



Exhibit 150: Geven Spa - Key offerings

11.12 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 JAMCO Corp.

Exhibit 156: JAMCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: JAMCO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: JAMCO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: JAMCO Corp. - Segment focus

11.14 Safran SA

Exhibit 160: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 163: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Safran SA - Segment focus

11.15 Thales

Exhibit 165: Thales - Overview



Exhibit 166: Thales - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Thales - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Thales - Segment focus

11.16 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio