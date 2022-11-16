Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market to record USD 43.53 Mn growth; Key vendors include AERTEC Group and Airbus SE - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 43.53 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market, within the global capital goods market. The parent, global aerospace and defense market covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation, defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains, arms and ammunition, defense electronics, defense logistics equipment, and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market is segmented as below:

Application

Narrow Body Aircraft



Wide Body Aircraft



Regional Aircraft

The market growth in the narrow body aircraft segment will be significant over the forecast period. The demand for narrow-body aircraft is fueled by the efficiency-focused operations of aircraft carriers in emerging or developed economies, where factors such as average load factors and seasonality play a vital role in determining profit margins. Hence, the growth of the narrow-body segment of the global commercial aircraft market will be crucial in augmenting the monetary dynamics of the global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

39% of the market growth will come from Europe during the forecast period. The demand for narrow-body and regional aircraft is growing, especially in developing countries. It is because poor road and rail connectivity and improving civil aviation infrastructure are increasing the demand for air travel and narrow-body commercial aircraft. Thus, the growing demand for wide-body and regional aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market in Europe during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AERTEC Group, Airbus SE, Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa, Safran SA, and The MEL Group are among some of the major market participants.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market vendors

The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market share is expected to increase by USD 270.58 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. The development of sleek and attractive PSUs that increase the safety and comfort level in aircraft is notably driving the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market's growth.

The commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market share is expected to increase by USD 63.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. One of the key factors driving the global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system industry growth is that airlines prefer cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 43.53 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Singapore, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AERTEC Group, Airbus SE, Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa, Safran SA, and The MEL Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Narrow body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Narrow body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Narrow body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Narrow body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Narrow body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wide body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wide body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wide body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wide body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wide body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AERTEC Group

Exhibit 93: AERTEC Group - Overview



Exhibit 94: AERTEC Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AERTEC Group - Key offerings

10.4 Airbus SE

Exhibit 96: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 97: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 99: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.5 Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa

Exhibit 101: Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa - Overview



Exhibit 102: Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa - Key news



Exhibit 104: Iacobucci HF Aerospace Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Safran SA

Exhibit 105: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 108: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.7 The MEL Group

Exhibit 110: The MEL Group - Overview



Exhibit 111: The MEL Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: The MEL Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 113: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 114: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 115: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Research methodology



Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 118: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations

