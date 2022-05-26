Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% by 2026 | Widebody Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

May 26, 2022, 05:30 ET
Commercial aircraft curtains market research report by the End-user (Widebody, Narrowbody, and Regional aircraft) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America)
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft curtains market size is expected to reach an estimated USD 33.62 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 6.14% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The diversification of OEMs into aftermarket is a commercial aircraft curtains market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Despite being a key strategic focus of several OEMs, the aircraft aftermarket recently witnessed considerable changes in tandem with evolving customer expectations, accelerated technological innovation, and dynamic shifts in competitive power. Aviation suppliers face competitive pressure from new players with digital business models. The industry of aircraft manufacturing has been witnessing strategic partnerships with major firms to meet the growing demand for MRO services. There has been an upsurge in investments recently in setting up new MRO facilities. The investments are directed toward creating a global chain of MRO operators and focus on developing regions amid an increase in air passengers, rising middle-class income, and the expansion of LCCs in these regions, which create more business opportunities for air travel operators and MRO vendors. These developments have encouraged industry incumbents to undertake significant investment initiatives for developing MRO capabilities and minimizing operating costs.
For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!
The competitive scenario provided in the Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market: Revenue Generating Segment
The commercial aircraft curtains market share growth by the widebody segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment is aimed at offering premium-class services to travelers. Though the demand for widebody aircraft is currently lower than its narrow-body counterpart, dominant manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S. (Airbus), are offering a considerable number of variants in the large widebody and medium widebody segments.
Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market: Major Growth Drivers
The commercial aircraft curtains market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- Focus on passenger comfort boosting aircraft cabin retrofitting activities
- Creation of new air routes to tap market potential
- Need for lightweight aircraft interior products
The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge -To know about the challenges - Download a sample now!
Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market: Vendor Analysis
The commercial aircraft curtains market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on providing cost-effective, high-quality, and innovative solutions with up-to-the-minute technology and materials to compete in the market. The commercial aircraft curtains market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ACH, AeroAid Ltd., Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, Anjou Aeronautique, Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC, Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH, Belgraver BV, Botany Weaving, FELLFAB, Fuchi Aviation Technology Co. Ltd., Industrial Neotex SA, Lantal Textiles AG, NIEMLA, Recmar Products, Safran SA, Spectra Interior Products, Tarps Now, and Vandana Carpets among others.
- ACH - The company offers a complete solution for curtains making for large aircraft or business jets and equipment related to curtains.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!
Reasons to Buy Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft curtains market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial aircraft curtains market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial aircraft curtains market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft curtains market vendors
Related Reports
- The military aircraft's market share is expected to increase to USD 22.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Download a sample now!
- The commercial and military aircraft MRO market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 20.88 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.13%. Download a sample now!
|
Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 33.62 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.49
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACH, AeroAid Ltd., Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, Anjou Aeronautique, Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC, Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH, Belgraver BV, Botany Weaving, FELLFAB, Fuchi Aviation Technology Co. Ltd., Industrial Neotex SA, Lantal Textiles AG, NIEMLA, Recmar Products, Safran SA, Spectra Interior Products, Tarps Now, and Vandana Carpets
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Widebody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Widebody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Widebody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Widebody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Widebody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Narrowbody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Narrowbody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ACH
- Exhibit 93: ACH - Overview
- Exhibit 94: ACH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: ACH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH
- Exhibit 96: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.5 Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC
- Exhibit 99: Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH
- Exhibit 102: Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.7 Belgraver BV
- Exhibit 105: Belgraver BV - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Belgraver BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Belgraver BV - Key offerings
- 10.8 Botany Weaving
- Exhibit 108: Botany Weaving - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Botany Weaving - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Botany Weaving - Key offerings
- 10.9 Industrial Neotex SA
- Exhibit 111: Industrial Neotex SA - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Industrial Neotex SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Industrial Neotex SA - Key offerings
- 10.10 Lantal Textiles AG
- Exhibit 114: Lantal Textiles AG - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Lantal Textiles AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Lantal Textiles AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 Recmar Products
- Exhibit 117: Recmar Products - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Recmar Products - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Recmar Products - Key offerings
- 10.12 Spectra Interior Products
- Exhibit 120: Spectra Interior Products - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Spectra Interior Products - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Spectra Interior Products - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article