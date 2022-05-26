Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% by 2026 | Widebody Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The commercial aircraft curtains market share growth by the widebody segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment is aimed at offering premium-class services to travelers. Though the demand for widebody aircraft is currently lower than its narrow-body counterpart, dominant manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S. (Airbus), are offering a considerable number of variants in the large widebody and medium widebody segments.



Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market: Major Growth Drivers



The commercial aircraft curtains market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Focus on passenger comfort boosting aircraft cabin retrofitting activities

Creation of new air routes to tap market potential

Need for lightweight aircraft interior products

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge -To know about the challenges - Download a sample now!

Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market: Vendor Analysis

The commercial aircraft curtains market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on providing cost-effective, high-quality, and innovative solutions with up-to-the-minute technology and materials to compete in the market. The commercial aircraft curtains market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ACH, AeroAid Ltd., Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, Anjou Aeronautique, Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC, Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH, Belgraver BV, Botany Weaving, FELLFAB, Fuchi Aviation Technology Co. Ltd., Industrial Neotex SA, Lantal Textiles AG, NIEMLA, Recmar Products, Safran SA, Spectra Interior Products, Tarps Now, and Vandana Carpets among others.

ACH - The company offers a complete solution for curtains making for large aircraft or business jets and equipment related to curtains.

Reasons to Buy Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft curtains market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft curtains market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft curtains market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , Africa , and South America

, , , , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft curtains market vendors

Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.49 Performing market contribution North America at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACH, AeroAid Ltd., Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, Anjou Aeronautique, Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC, Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH, Belgraver BV, Botany Weaving, FELLFAB, Fuchi Aviation Technology Co. Ltd., Industrial Neotex SA, Lantal Textiles AG, NIEMLA, Recmar Products, Safran SA, Spectra Interior Products, Tarps Now, and Vandana Carpets Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Widebody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Widebody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Widebody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Widebody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Widebody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Narrowbody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Narrowbody - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACH

Exhibit 93: ACH - Overview



Exhibit 94: ACH - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ACH - Key offerings

10.4 Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

Exhibit 96: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC

Exhibit 99: Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Artful Aeronautic Assemblies LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH

Exhibit 102: Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 103: Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Bauermeister Aircraft Interior GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Belgraver BV

Exhibit 105: Belgraver BV - Overview



Exhibit 106: Belgraver BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Belgraver BV - Key offerings

10.8 Botany Weaving

Exhibit 108: Botany Weaving - Overview



Exhibit 109: Botany Weaving - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Botany Weaving - Key offerings

10.9 Industrial Neotex SA

Exhibit 111: Industrial Neotex SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Industrial Neotex SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Industrial Neotex SA - Key offerings

10.10 Lantal Textiles AG

Exhibit 114: Lantal Textiles AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Lantal Textiles AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Lantal Textiles AG - Key offerings

10.11 Recmar Products

Exhibit 117: Recmar Products - Overview



Exhibit 118: Recmar Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Recmar Products - Key offerings

10.12 Spectra Interior Products

Exhibit 120: Spectra Interior Products - Overview



Exhibit 121: Spectra Interior Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Spectra Interior Products - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

