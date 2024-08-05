Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling And Recycling Market size is set to grow by USD 911.4 million from 2024-2028, Increase in aircraft retirements boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market size is estimated to grow by USD 911.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. Increase in aircraft retirements is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in number of aircraft recycling and dismantling facilities. However, challenges in recycling aircraft poses a challenge. Key market players include A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Holdings N.V., Aerocircular, AerSale Corp., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Ascent Aviation Services, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd.,Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling And Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 911.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Russia, UK, Indonesia, and Canada Key companies profiled A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Holdings N.V., Aerocircular, AerSale Corp., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Ascent Aviation Services, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair

Market Driver

The global market for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for aircraft-worthy spare parts at affordable prices. Many vendors are expanding their geographic presence by establishing new plants worldwide, increasing the availability of these essential services. The aviation industry's focus on sustainability and cost-effectiveness has led to a surge in the popularity of recycling end-of-life aircraft parts. Engine MRO service providers and leasing companies are particularly interested in older engines like the Rolls-Royce Trent 700 and Airbus A330 Powerplant, as airlines keep flying their aircraft for longer durations due to lower fuel prices. This trend presents an opportunity for used serviceable material (USM) providers, who compete with traditional part suppliers, OEMs, and MRO providers. The demand for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling services is expected to continue growing as the need for cost-effective and sustainable solutions in the aviation industry increases.

The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for Used Serviceable Material (USM) and Rotable parts in the aviation industry. Narrow body aircraft, regional jets, and low-cost carriers are driving this trend, leading to increased MRO spending and the need for aviation capabilities in recycling and storage. Wide body aircraft and regional jets are major contributors to this market, with a focus on recycling and reusing wings, fuselage sections, engines, avionics, and other components. Aluminum, titanium, and composites are in high demand for recycling, with cost-efficient recycled materials becoming increasingly important. Retired aircraft are a valuable source of spare aircraft components, including flight controls, doors, and reusable parts. Non-recyclable parts are being minimized as the industry focuses on sustainability. Engine teardown and avionics recycling are key areas of focus, with a growing emphasis on counterfeit part detection. The USM segment is expected to dominate the market, with recycled materials becoming an essential part of the aviation industry's component management strategy. The market for narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, and regional jets is expected to grow steadily, providing opportunities for companies in this space.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The commercial aircraft industry utilizes various materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, glass, and reinforced polymer composites, as well as magnesium alloys and carbon fiber for manufacturing. Carbon fiber, a key component for lighter and fuel-efficient aircraft, poses recycling challenges due to its complex manufacturing process. Its polymers are difficult to melt and separate from the fibers, increasing recycling costs. Additionally, expensive alloys such as nickel and cobalt used in engine manufacturing necessitate specialized recycling facilities. Transportation of decommissioned aircraft to recycling facilities is also a significant issue due to high costs, leading some aircraft to be scrapped or left to rust at airports. These factors may hinder the growth of the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market.

The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market is growing due to the increasing retirement of aircraft and the need for cost-efficient recycled materials. However, challenges exist in this industry. For instance, dismantling titanium and composite materials from retired aircraft can be complex and costly. The USM segment, which includes narrow body and regional jets, presents unique challenges due to the smaller size of these aircraft. Recycling and storage of recycled materials, such as used serviceable materials and reusable parts, are crucial for cost savings. Wide body aircraft and engine teardowns are significant sources of recycled materials, including wings and fuselage, doors, and flight controls. However, non-recyclable parts and counterfeit spare aircraft components pose challenges. Aircraft recycling centers must adhere to stringent regulations set by aviation authorities to ensure sustainable techniques. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning can help streamline the recycling process. The circular economy is driving the demand for recycled materials in MRO, and the aviation industry is responding with innovative solutions. The market for scrap metal, spare parts, and engine components is expected to grow as airline fleets expand and air travel demand increases. The use of sustainable techniques, such as the recycling of thermoplastics and metal alloys, is a key focus area for the industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Recycling

1.2 Component management

1.3 Disassembly and dismantling

1.4 Aircraft storage

1.5 Engine teardown Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Recycling- The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market involves the process of taking apart retired aircraft and recycling their components for reuse. This market is significant due to the increasing demand for sustainable aviation practices and the potential cost savings for airlines. Disassembly companies dismantle aircraft, separating valuable materials such as aluminum, titanium, and copper for resale. The recycled parts can be used in manufacturing new aircraft or other industrial applications. This circular economy approach reduces the need for raw materials and minimizes waste. The market is expected to grow as the aviation industry continues to retire older aircraft and adopt more environmentally friendly practices.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market is a significant sector within the aviation industry, focusing on the sustainable processing of retired aircraft. This market involves the dismantling of commercial aircraft, including fuselage sections, wings, engines, avionics, and flight controls, for the extraction of valuable materials such as metal alloys, composite materials, and scrap metal. These materials are then repurposed in the circular economy, often for use in the manufacturing of new aircraft or other industries. Airline fleets are constantly evolving, leading to a consistent supply of retired aircraft for recycling. The demand for air travel continues to grow, making the recycling of commercial aircraft components a cost-efficient and sustainable solution for the aviation industry. Technological advancements in recycling techniques ensure that even non-recyclable parts are processed in an environmentally responsible manner. The market encompasses the USM segment, used serviceable materials, recycled materials, and cost-efficient recycled spare aircraft components.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market is a critical sector in the aviation industry, focusing on the end-of-life management of retired aircraft. This market involves the dismantling of commercial aircraft, including narrow body, wide body, and regional jets, to recover valuable materials such as metal alloys, composite materials, and spare parts. The process includes the recycling of scrap metal, the use of circular economy principles, and the integration of sustainable techniques. Aircraft recycling centers employ advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize the disassembly process. The market caters to various aviation capabilities, including airline fleets, low-cost carriers, and MRO spending. The market includes the USM segment, which deals with Used Serviceable Material (USM), recycled materials, and cost-efficient recycled materials. The recycling process covers various aircraft components, including engines, avionics, flight controls, doors, and reusable parts. Non-recyclable parts are disposed of in accordance with stringent regulations set by aviation authorities. The market also deals with the recycling of wings and fuselage sections made of aluminum, titanium, and composites. The recycling of aircraft components provides a sustainable solution to the aviation industry's growing waste problem while reducing the need for new raw materials. The market's growth is driven by increasing air travel demand and the need to maintain aviation industry sustainability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Recycling



Component Management



Disassembly And Dismantling



Aircraft Storage



Engine Teardown

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio