Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market to Grow by USD 791.63 Mn | Rise in Number of Aircraft Recycling and Dismantling Facilities Among Key Trends | Technavio

Rise in the number of aircraft recycling and dismantling facilities is one of the key market trends. The aviation industry is becoming more environment-friendly and cost-effective. Hence, the recycling of aircraft parts from end-of-life aircraft is becoming increasingly popular. Engine maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) service providers and leasing companies are witnessing an increasing demand for some types of older engines in their portfolios. These demands will lead to an opportunity for used serviceable material (USM) providers.

Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Recycling:



The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the recycling segment under the service category as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The significant increase in the adoption of recycled materials by major vendors, owing to innovations and to reduce environmental pollution, will support the market growth in the coming years.

Out-of-Scope:

Component management



Disassembly and dismantling



Aircraft storage



Engine teardown

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

Segmentation- Service (recycling, component management, disassembly and dismantling, aircraft storage, and engine teardown) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Service (recycling, component management, disassembly and dismantling, aircraft storage, and engine teardown) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). Key Companies- Ascent Aviation Services, A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Group, Aerocircular, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair, among others.

Ascent Aviation Services, A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Group, Aerocircular, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair, among others. Driver- Increase in aircraft retirements

Increase in aircraft retirements Challenge- Challenges in recycling aircraft

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market

Vendor Insights-

The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as service differentiation and M&A to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

A J Walter Aviation Ltd. - The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes commercial and business aircraft spares, supporting airlines.

The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes commercial and business aircraft spares, supporting airlines. AAR Corp. - The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes airframe parts, engine solutions, aircraft and engine sales and leasing.

The company offers commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling that includes airframe parts, engine solutions, aircraft and engine sales and leasing. AerCap Group - The company operates under a unified business segment. This segment is involved in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Driver:

Increase in aircraft retirements:



Around 12,000 commercial aircraft are expected to retire by 2028. One of the main reasons is the age-related restriction in various countries, which is typically 15-25 years. Key aircraft operators and manufacturers have been focusing on aircraft retirements.

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Challenge:

Challenges in recycling aircraft:



Carbon fiber is used as the composite material to make aircraft lighter and improve their fuel efficiency. However, it is difficult to recycle. Expensive alloys such as nickel and cobalt can also be used to manufacture engines of aircraft that require highly specialized facilities to recycle. This will eventually increase the recycling cost. In addition, the transportation of decommissioned aircraft to the recycling facility is a major issue.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Defense Aircraft Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 791.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Indonesia, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ascent Aviation Services, A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., AerCap Group, Aerocircular, AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV, Bombardier Inc., Carlyle Aviation Partners, CAVU Aerospace Inc., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., GA Telesis LLC, HVF West LLC, KLM UK Engineering Ltd., Magellan Aviation Group LLLP, RBS Global Media Ltd., Tarmac Aerosave, and Vallair Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Recycling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Recycling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Component management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Component management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Component management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Component management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Component management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Disassembly and dismantling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Disassembly and dismantling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Disassembly and dismantling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Disassembly and dismantling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Disassembly and dismantling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Aircraft storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Aircraft storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aircraft storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Aircraft storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aircraft storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Engine teardown - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Engine teardown - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Engine teardown - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Engine teardown - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Engine teardown - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A J Walter Aviation Ltd.

Exhibit 101: A J Walter Aviation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: A J Walter Aviation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: A J Walter Aviation Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 AAR Corp.

Exhibit 104: AAR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AAR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: AAR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: AAR Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 AerSale Inc.

Exhibit 108: AerSale Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: AerSale Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: AerSale Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: AerSale Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Air Salvage International Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Air Salvage International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Air Salvage International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Air Salvage International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV

Exhibit 115: Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions BV - Key offerings

10.8 Bombardier Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bombardier Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bombardier Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bombardier Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Bombardier Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Carlyle Aviation Partners

Exhibit 122: Carlyle Aviation Partners - Overview



Exhibit 123: Carlyle Aviation Partners - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Carlyle Aviation Partners - Key offerings

10.10 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 125: China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 RBS Global Media Ltd.

Exhibit 129: RBS Global Media Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: RBS Global Media Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: RBS Global Media Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Tarmac Aerosave

Exhibit 132: Tarmac Aerosave - Overview



Exhibit 133: Tarmac Aerosave - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Tarmac Aerosave - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio