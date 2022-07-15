Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 756.9 million, Airbus SE and Anuvu Operations LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Segmentation by Hardware Configuration (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Class I/A B C:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Class I/A B C segment under the hardware configuration category, as it accounts for the largest market share growth. Class I/A B C EFB systems do not need the National Aviation Authority (NAA) airworthiness certificate.

Out-of-Scope:

Class II/A B C



Class III/A B C

Vendor Insights-

The global commercial aircraft electronic flight bag systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Airbus SE, Anuvu Operations LLC, Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co., among others, are a few key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Airbus SE - The company offers electronic flight bags that are aligned with airworthiness requirements to ensure pilots' visibility and offers the flexibility of landscape or portrait orientation for the Captain and First Officer, under the brand names iPad Mount and A350 EFB.

The company offers electronic flight bags that are aligned with airworthiness requirements to ensure pilots' visibility and offers the flexibility of landscape or portrait orientation for the Captain and First Officer, under the brand names iPad Mount and A350 EFB. Anuvu Operations LLC - The company offers an electronic flight bag that enables a wide range of cockpit and situational awareness applications to provide pilots with the best possible device for optimal performance.

The company offers an electronic flight bag that enables a wide range of cockpit and situational awareness applications to provide pilots with the best possible device for optimal performance. Apprimus Informatik GmbH - The company offers an electronic flight bag that provides access to necessary information much quicker, which greatly reduces the pilots' workload under the brand name EFBv2.

Learn More about Key Driver and Challenge of the Market-

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Driver:

Use of advanced avionics systems for commercial aircraft:

Many aircraft are equipped with highly efficient avionics systems such as autopilot; communications, navigation, and surveillance systems; and electrical emergency systems. In addition, autopilot manufacturers are investing in creating new, digital smart autopilots and modernized technologies.

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Challenge:

Presence of software errors and program issues in AID:

Lack of training on software may lead to challenges in resolving errors in the system. For instance, Jeppesen, the EFB software provider for American Airlines, determined an Instrument Landing System chart duplication error in the airline's database. As a result, the device application was unable to resolve the map duplication, which made the device unresponsive.

Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 756.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Anuvu Operations LLC, Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and defense market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Hardware configuration

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Hardware configuration - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Hardware configuration

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Hardware configuration

5.3 Class I/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Class I/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Class I/A B C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Class II/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Class II/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Class II/A B C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Class III/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Class III/A B C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Class III/A B C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Hardware configuration

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Hardware configuration

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 45: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 46: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Airbus SE– Key news



Exhibit 48: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.4 Anuvu Operations LLC

10.5 Apprimus Informatik GmbH

Exhibit 54: Apprimus Informatik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 55: Apprimus Informatik GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Apprimus Informatik GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Astronautics Corporation of America

Exhibit 57: Astronautics Corporation of America - Overview



Exhibit 58: Astronautics Corporation of America - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Astronautics Corporation of America – Key news



Exhibit 60: Astronautics Corporation of America - Key offerings

10.7 CMC Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 61: CMC Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: CMC Electronics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: CMC Electronics Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 64: CMC Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 DAC International Inc.

Exhibit 65: DAC International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: DAC International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: DAC International Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 73: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Teledyne Technologies Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 78: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 82: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: The Boeing Co. – Key news



Exhibit 85: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

