Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market size is set to grow by USD 96.10 billion from 2024-2028, Advancements in engine technologies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market size is estimated to grow by USD 96.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 26.05% during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 96102.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, France, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled EuroJet Turbo GmbH, General Electric Co., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., JSC Klimov, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, PBS Group AS, RTX Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Rostec, Safran SA, Siemens Energy AG, Textron Inc., TurbAero, UEC-Aviadvigatel JSC, UEC Saturn, and Williams International Co. LLC

Market Driver

Ceramic-matrix composites (CMCs) are lighter and capable of higher operating temperatures than nickel superalloys, making them valuable in gas turbine engines. CFM International's LEAP engines, which use CMC-coated products, can operate efficiently at 2,400 degree F. This innovation is expected to boost engine efficiency through reduced cooling air requirements or lower fuel consumption. CFM's success with LEAP engines may lead to increased orders and wider CMC adoption in the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market.

The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for air travel and advancements in engine technology. Key players in this industry include manufacturers of carbon fiber components, materials for high-temperature applications, and providers of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

Trends include the use of 3D printing for engine parts, the development of more fuel-efficient engines, and the integration of digital technologies for predictive maintenance. The market is also seeing an uptick in the adoption of electric and hybrid engines, as well as the implementation of new regulations for emissions reduction. Overall, the Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market has witnessed significant developments, with Pratt & Whitney's PurePower line of geared turbofan engines being a notable advancement. However, concerns over safety and reliability issues with the PW1100G series engines, used in Airbus A320neos and other aircraft, have emerged.

These problems, including uneven cooling and potential part deformation, have led to costly retrofits and engine halts. Boeing's 737 Max electrical issues are a recent example, causing delivery delays and revenue losses for operators. Pratt & Whitney's response to resolve these issues has affected expansion plans and grounded fleets, impacting the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market.

The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market faces several challenges. These include the need for fuel efficiency and low emissions, increasing competition, and the high cost of research and development. Carbon fiber composites and advanced materials are used to reduce weight and improve engine performance.

The trend towards larger engines and the use of open rotor designs also presents challenges in terms of noise reduction and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the industry must adapt to changing consumer preferences and evolving technologies, such as electric and hybrid engines. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow due to the increasing demand for air travel and the continuous advancements in engine technology.

Segment Overview

Technology 1.1 Turbofan

1.2 Turboprop Type 2.1 Narrow-body aircraft

2.2 Widebody aircraft

2.3 Regional aircraft Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Turbofan- The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing air travel demand. Major players include General Electric, Rolls-Royce, and Pratt & Whitney. These companies focus on producing fuel-efficient engines to reduce operating costs for airlines. Additionally, advancements in engine technology lead to longer engine lifespan and improved performance. Overall, the market is driven by the need for reliable and cost-effective engines to meet growing air travel demand.

Research Analysis

The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market encompasses the production, sales, and maintenance of gas turbine engines used in commercial aircraft. Mechanical energy from these engines powers modern aviation, including Turbofan, Turbojet, and Turboprop engines. Superchargers and fuel energy are essential components, enhancing engine performance. The market includes various accessories and plays a significant role in craft leasing activities.

Pre-pandemic levels of investment and funding facilities were robust, driven by the demand for new aircraft orders. However, travel restrictions, disruptions in passenger demand, and financial losses have impacted the market. Engine maintenance, replacement projects, and cargo and freight continue to drive market growth. GTF engine technology represents a key trend, offering improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of gas turbine engines used in commercial aircraft. These engines convert fuel into thrust, enabling airplanes to fly long distances efficiently. The market is driven by factors such as increasing air travel demand, technological advancements, and growing fleet size. Composite materials and advanced coatings are used to enhance engine performance and durability.

The market is segmented based on engine type, application, and region. Major applications include narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. The market is competitive, with players constantly innovating to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The future of the market lies in the development of more sustainable and efficient engines.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

Turbofan



Turboprop

Type

Narrow-body Aircraft



Widebody Aircraft



Regional Aircraft

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

