Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% from 2022 to 2027|General Electric Co., EuroJet Turbo GmbH, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% between 2022 and 2027. The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market size is forecast to increase by USD 54,760.35 million, according to Technavio - The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - General Electric Co., EuroJet Turbo GmbH, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., JSC Klimov, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Rostec, Siemens Energy AG, Textron Inc., TurbAero, UEC-Aviadvigatel JSC, UEC Saturn, Williams International Co. LLC, and Safran SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Insights -

: 15+, Including General Electric Co., EuroJet Turbo GmbH, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., JSC Klimov, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Rostec, Siemens Energy AG, Textron Inc., TurbAero, UEC-Aviadvigatel JSC, UEC Saturn, Williams International Co. LLC, and Safran SA, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (turbofan and turboprop), type (narrow-body aircraft, widebody aircraft, and regional aircraft), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market, request a sample report

Key Drivers- The rise in the procurement rate of new-generation aircraft is a key factor driving market growth. Air traffic is expected to double over the next 15 years due to the increase in air travel. The airline operators are focusing to cater to the increasing demand for air traffic. Major aircraft OEMs have started revamping their existing production facilities to provide the scheduled deliveries. For example, GKN Aerospace and Partners introduced accelerated high-volume composite technologies in the market. In addition, Airbus launched its final assembly line in Tianjin, China – which is mainly based on the A320 family FAL located in Hamburg, Germany. The facility is responsible for performing completion activities on A330. Furthermore, the Trent 700 engine is used for propulsion. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The usage of ceramic matrix composites is an emerging trend in the market growth. The foundation of ceramic-matrix composites (CMCs), which can be oxide- or non-oxide-based, is a treated short carbon fiber or whisker matrix. They are about 66% lighter than superalloys made of nickel (Ni), which were previously used in engines. By using CMC products, engines can accomplish a higher service temperature and greater efficiency in one of two ways, either through a decrease in how much cooling air is redirected or through a decrease in fuel utilization brought on by higher engine temperatures. CFM International, for instance, has adopted CMC-coated products for its LEAP engine line. Furthermore, the LEAP engines can operate effectively at 2,400 degrees F. Hence, such benefits will increase the adoption rate of CMC products, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- High production costs and delays in engine deliveries are significant challenges restricting market growth. The production and associative development costs are the two components of an aircraft engine's price. An expansion in both expenses can possibly cause a sudden heightening in expenses and delivery time extensions. There is no assurance that the engine will function properly once it is put into service, despite the extensive testing. Furthermore, rectification efforts are very expensive and require that makers upgrade fundamental parts as well as replace them in airplane engines that have been already delivered to the consumer. These failures additionally restrict the development and delivery of different models that are underway, which lessens the overall number of delivery targets set by the companies. Hence, these high costs are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market vendors

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54,760.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled General Electric Co., EuroJet Turbo GmbH, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., JSC Klimov, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Rostec, Siemens Energy AG, Textron Inc., TurbAero, UEC-Aviadvigatel JSC, UEC Saturn, Williams International Co. LLC, and Safran SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

