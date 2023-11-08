Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market size to increase by USD 85.53 million during 2023-2028 | Rise in preference for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market size is expected to grow by USD 85.53 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. Airline operators worldwide are making significant investments in retrofitting airplane cabins to enhance their brand image and cater to the increasing demand for improved cabin connectivity, personalized entertainment systems, touchless controls, micro-environments, air quality, healthcare amenities, and self-cleaning, antibacterial materials. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market: Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

Market to observe 6.22% YOY growth in 2024.

Development of more electric aircraft is the market trend

Modern long-range aircraft complexity has increased, driven by Fly-by-Wire (FBW) systems and weight reduction.

The shift to more electric aircraft (MEA) involves replacing old components with electrical systems.

Designers aim for weight reduction, including replacing wires with wireless transceivers.

These factors are positively influencing the market and driving growth during the forecast period.

Frequent maintenance checks are essential for preventing fatal accidents due to electronic system faults.

Inspections encompass visual and operational testing of onboard aircraft systems.

In-seat power supply systems must be rigorously tested before and after each flight for safety.

Periodic checks identify defects, potentially leading to product rejection and manufacturer losses.

These factors have a negative impact on the market, hindering its growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by Channel (Original equipment manufacturer and Aftermarket), End-user (Economy class, Business class, Premium economy class, and First class), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, substantial growth is expected in the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, which involves companies that design, develop, and provide in-seat power supply systems as integral components for commercial aircraft, enabling passengers to charge their electronic devices during flights.

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 85.53 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Channele Market Segmentation by End-user Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

