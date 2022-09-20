Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market to observe USD 63.87 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by airlines preferring cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort

Sep 20, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market size is expected to grow by USD 63.87 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is concentrated. Vendors operating in the market are investing in the development of advanced associated systems to be integrated into modern aircraft to complement or enhance their characteristics, including safety and aesthetics.
The report identifies Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although airlines prefer cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of diverse customs regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Economy Class
- Business Class
- Premium Economy Class
- First Class
The economy class is the prime end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the rise in global air passenger traffic.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 28% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of robust aviation infrastructure and the demand for aftermarket services for aircraft. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market Size
- Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market Trends
- Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market Industry Analysis
Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market vendors
|
Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 63.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.86
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 28%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
