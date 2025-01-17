Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market size to increase by USD 20.93 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Product, Type, Geography, Security , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft leasing market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.93 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global commercial aircraft leasing market 2024-2028

Product 1.1 Narrow-body aircrafts

1.2 Wide-body aircrafts

1.3 Regional aircrafts Type 2.1 Wet lease

2.2 Dry lease Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Security Country

China , US, Germany , Japan , and France

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The narrow-body aircraft segment is experiencing significant growth in the commercial aircraft leasing market. With a substantial market share, this segment is characterized by its operational efficiency and versatility, making it popular for short- to medium-haul flights. Narrow-body aircraft, such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families, are ideal for low-cost carriers and point-to-point travel due to their single aisle design and capacity to accommodate between 100 to 230 passengers. Factors driving this segment's growth include the increasing demand for air travel, particularly in emerging markets where low-cost carriers are expanding rapidly. Leasing narrow-body aircraft offers airlines operational flexibility, enabling them to adjust their fleets to meet seasonal demand without the financial burden of purchasing aircraft. Additionally, these aircraft are more fuel-efficient and have lower operating costs compared to wide-body models, making them an attractive option for cost-conscious airlines. In summary, the narrow-body aircraft segment is poised for continued growth within the global commercial aircraft leasing market due to rising air travel demand, operational flexibility, and cost efficiency.

Analyst Review

The aircraft leasing market refers to the business of leasing commercial jet aircraft to airlines and other operators. Lessors, the aircraft owners, acquire new or used aircraft and lease them to lessees, typically airlines, for a specified period. Leasing allows airlines to obtain aircraft without the upfront capital cost of purchasing, enabling them to focus on their core business of operations. Aircraft types include narrow body, wide body, and regional jets, leased by full-service airlines, low-cost carriers, and regional operators. Lease types include wet lease, damp lease, and dry lease, which vary in the level of crew and maintenance provision. Aircraft storage and maintenance costs are significant considerations for lessors, particularly during airline failures or prolonged grounding. Aercap, a leading global aircraft leasing company, plays a significant role in the market, providing flexible financing solutions to airlines worldwide.

Market Overview

The aircraft leasing market is a significant segment of the aviation industry, where lessors own and lease aircraft to airlines and other lessees. Leasing allows airlines to acquire jet planes without the upfront cost of purchasing an aircraft outright. The market caters to various aircraft types, including narrow body, wide body, and regional jets, used for scheduled commercial traffic, low-cost carriers, and new airlines. Economic growth and passenger air traffic drive the demand for fleet expansion and modernization. Lessors offer lease types such as wet, damp, and dry lease, with varying levels of maintenance and operational responsibilities. The market faces challenges like airline failures, low-cost airlines' pressure on lease rates, and the impact of fuel prices. Sustainable initiatives like Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and green initiatives are gaining traction. Maintenance and operation costs are major concerns for lessors and lessees. Companies like Aercap dominate the commercial aircraft leasing sector, with short-term and long-term leasing options. The market is influenced by key factors such as aircraft deliveries, airport infrastructure, and aircraft storage. The leasing market also includes major stakeholders like Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and GE Aviation. The market is also influenced by critical challenges such as carbon emissions, passenger safety, and the impact of lockdowns on air travel. The rise of urban air mobility and unmanned aerial mobility presents new investment pockets and opportunities. In conclusion, the aircraft leasing market plays a crucial role in the aviation industry, offering flexible solutions for aircraft ownership and enabling the growth of airlines and the aviation sector as a whole.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

AerCap

Air Lease Corporation

Aircastle Ltd.

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P

Ansett Worldwide Aviation Services

Avolon

BBAM

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.

CIT Commercial Air

12 Appendix

