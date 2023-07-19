Commercial aircraft leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% from 2021 to 2026|Air Lease Corp., Aircastle Ltd., ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft leasing market size is expected to increase by USD 15.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corp., Aircastle Ltd., ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., Bank of Communications Co. Ltd., BBAM US LP, BOC Aviation Ltd., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., Deucalion Aviation Ltd., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., Macquarie Group Ltd., Orix Corp., Saab AB, and Tokyo Century Corp. request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2022- 2026

commercial aircraft leasing market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corp., Aircastle Ltd., ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., Bank of Communications Co. Ltd., BBAM US LP, BOC Aviation Ltd., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., Deucalion Aviation Ltd., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., Macquarie Group Ltd., Orix Corp., Saab AB, and Tokyo Century Corp.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Wet lease and Dry lease), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Driver - The strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors is one of the primary factors driving the commercial aircraft leasing market growth. Favorable policies of the Irish government contributed to the growth of the market. More than 40% of the leased aircraft in the market are leased by Irish lessors, and this proportion is expected to rise to 50% in the next few years. More than 4,000 aircraft leased worldwide are owned by Irish companies, and these Irish-based lessors have assets of over USD 140 million. Furthermore, China's leasing industry has grown rapidly over the past decade due to favorable regulatory and political support. Chinese leasing companies are increasingly turning to acquisitions to expand their business in aircraft. Hence, these factors are expected to contribute to boosting the growth of the aircraft leasing market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - The influence of taxes on leasing is the leading trend driving the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period. This tax exemption gives aircraft lessors peace of mind. Many countries are encouraging the development of policies in these areas to have a positive impact on the aircraft leasing market. Furthermore, Norway and Switzerland offer some conditional VAT exemptions. The European Union member states (under the European Union Directive 148) provide VAT exemptions with regard to the purchase of Jet A-1 fuel. For instance, in 2015, Cyprus introduced novel VAT guidelines concerning the registration of private aircraft. In addition, to avail of VAT exemption, other countries such as Belgium and France operate more than 80% of the flights on international routes. Thus, such initiatives of countries to reduce taxes for airlines will boost the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - The fall in the price of crude oil will be a major challenge impeding the commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period. Lower fuel prices can help airlines save significant amounts of operating costs. The prices of crude oil have fallen significantly since 2008. In July 2008, crude oil prices were about USD 147 per barrel. By July 2020, prices had fallen to around USD 20 per barrel. Falling crude oil prices have also lowered aviation fuel prices. The airlines are seeking to directly buy aircraft rather than leasing, boosting airline operators to increase their profit margin. Hence, such factors may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft leasing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the commercial aircraft leasing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft leasing market vendors

The commercial aircraft aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49.5 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft), type (air turbine fuel (ATF), aviation biofuel, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for air travel is the key factor driving the growth of the commercial aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 319.97 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), component (AC vents, loudspeakers, automatically deployable oxygen masks, lighting system components, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The development of sleek and attractive PSUs that increase the safety and comfort level in aircraft is notably driving the commercial aircraft PSU market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corp., Aircastle Ltd., ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., Bank of Communications Co. Ltd., BBAM US LP, BOC Aviation Ltd., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., Deucalion Aviation Ltd., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., Macquarie Group Ltd., Orix Corp., Saab AB, and Tokyo Century Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

