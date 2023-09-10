Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to grow by USD 15.50 billion during 2021-2026, Strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft leasing market size is expected to grow by USD 15.50 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, and Regional aircraft), Type (Wet lease and Dry lease), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors is one of the primary factors driving the commercial aircraft leasing market growth. Favorable policies of the Irish government contributed to the growth of the market. More than 40% of the leased aircraft in the market are leased by Irish lessors, and this proportion is expected to rise to 50% in the next few years. More than 4,000 aircraft leased worldwide are owned by Irish companies, and these Irish-based lessors have assets of over USD 140 million. Furthermore, China's leasing industry has grown rapidly over the past decade due to favorable regulatory and political support. Chinese leasing companies are increasingly turning to acquisitions to expand their business in aircraft. Hence, these factors are expected to contribute to boosting the growth of the aircraft leasing market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2022- 2026
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the commercial aircraft leasing market: AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corp., Aircastle Ltd., ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., Bank of Communications Co. Ltd., BBAM US LP, BOC Aviation Ltd., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., Deucalion Aviation Ltd., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., Macquarie Group Ltd., Orix Corp., Saab AB, and Tokyo Century Corp.
  • Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.97% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The influence of taxes on leasing is the leading trend driving the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period.
  • This tax exemption gives aircraft lessors peace of mind. Many countries are encouraging the development of policies in these areas to have a positive impact on the aircraft leasing market. 
  • Furthermore, Norway and Switzerland offer some conditional VAT exemptions. The European Union member states (under the European Union Directive 148) provide VAT exemptions with regard to the purchase of Jet A-1 fuel.
  • For instance, in 2015, Cyprus introduced novel VAT guidelines concerning the registration of private aircraft. In addition, to avail of VAT exemption, other countries such as Belgium and France operate more than 80% of the flights on international routes. 
  • Thus, such initiatives of countries to reduce taxes for airlines will boost the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period.

Challenge

  • The fall in the price of crude oil will be a major challenge impeding the commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period. 

Keg Segments:

The wet-lease segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market throughout the forecast period. Wet leasing enables airline operators to extend their operations into regions where airlines do not have legal permission to operate under their own name. Also, in the wet-lease agreement, the company that owns and manages the aircraft fleet provides aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services (ACMI) to the lessee. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corp., Aircastle Ltd., ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., Bank of Communications Co. Ltd., BBAM US LP, BOC Aviation Ltd., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., Deucalion Aviation Ltd., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., Macquarie Group Ltd., Orix Corp., Saab AB, and Tokyo Century Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

