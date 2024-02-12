Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2024-2034 - Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry May Hinder Market Growth

12 Feb, 2024, 13:45 ET
World revenue for Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market is predicted to surpass US$81.9 billion in 2024.
In the aviation industry, safety and reliability are non-negotiable priorities, driving significant investments in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Ensuring the airworthiness of aircraft is critical to maintaining safe operations. Routine maintenance checks and overhauls play a pivotal role in identifying and rectifying potential issues before they compromise the integrity of an aircraft.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated the industry's focus on reliability, emphasizing the need for aircraft to be ready for service even during unprecedented disruptions. Preventive maintenance has become a cornerstone of MRO strategies, ensuring that aircraft remain in optimal condition and ready to meet operational demands.
Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry Hinder the Market Growth
The aviation industry is currently grappling with a substantial impediment to its growth trajectory; a shortage of skilled technicians, engineers, and mechanics. This challenge has emerged as a significant bottleneck as the demand for aircraft maintenance technicians continues to surge. Bridging the gap between the industry's capabilities and the opportunities presented by this demand is becoming increasingly crucial.
This challenge encompasses multifaceted aspects such as recruitment, training, retention, and equitable compensation for the skilled workforce, including technicians and mechanics. These professionals play a pivotal role in translating aviation aspirations into tangible achievements, ensuring the safety and operational efficiency of aircraft. Industry experts are meticulously analyzing data projections, conducting in-depth industry analyses, monitoring shifts in educational paradigms, and formulating strategic workforce management approaches to navigate this intricate issue.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- The Increasing Global Demand for Air Travel Continues to Drive the Need for Efficient MRO Services
- The Persistent Threat of Air Accidents and the Imperative of MRO Services
- Evolving Technologies in Aircraft Design and Avionics Necessitate Specialized MRO Services
Market Restraining Factors
- Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry Hinder the Market Growth
- Airlines Opting for In-House MRO Services Hinder the Market Growth
- Adhering to Complex and Evolving Aviation Regulations
Market Opportunities
- The Escalating Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Creating a Notable Opportunity for Specialized Providers
- The Upsurge in E-Commerce has Generated Heightened Demand for Air Cargo Services
- The Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Often Driven by Cost-Effectiveness for Airlines
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Aircraft Type
- Narrow-Body Aircraft
- Wide-Body Aircraft
- Regional Aircraft
Market Segment by Maintenance Type
- Scheduled Maintenance
- Unscheduled Maintenance
- Preventive Maintenance
- Predictive Maintenance
Market Segment by Service Type
- Engine Overhaul
- Airframe Maintenance
- Component Maintenance
- Line Maintenance
- Modification and Upgradation
Market Segment by Component Type
- Engine Components
- Landing Gear Components
- Avionics Components
- Aircraft Interior Components
- APU components
- Other Component Type
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
- In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
- You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
- Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising commercial aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) prices and recent developments.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- AAR Corp
- Aeroman
- Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
- Aveo's Fleet Performance Inc
- British Airways Engineering
- Delta TechOps
- Etihad Airways Engineering
- GE Aerospace
- Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Sabena technics
- SIA Engineering Company
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
- TAP Maintenance & Engineering
- Turkish Technic
In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:
- Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for aircraft type, maintenance type, service type, and component type, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
- Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
- Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market, 2024 to 2034.
