Commercial Aircraft Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2030F

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2030F Segmented By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft), By Engine Type (Turbofan, Turboprop), By Application, By End Use, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft market is expected to grow significantly during the next few years. The airline corporations aim to expand their fleets as international tourism thrives and becomes more accessible to more people. Additionally, the airline sector is expected to upgrade to a new generation of planes as it becomes more focused on its clients and offers them unique experiences.



Commercial aircraft are an integral part of the global aviation system that helps to generate long-term improvement in economic, social, and environmental situations. Furthermore, the advancement in aviation technology, the inclusion of lightweight carbon composites for manufacturing, increase in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft are driving the global commercial aircraft market.



The COVID-19 pandemic decreased travel activity and impacted airline cash flows in 2020, affecting air passenger volume around the world. Most airlines made the decision to postpone or cancel their aircraft orders as a result. As demand for new aircraft declined because of the pandemic, commercial aircraft OEMs reduced their production rates.

A large increase in aircraft deliveries compared to 2020 resulted from the commercial aviation sector's gradual recovery in 2021. Together, Airbus and Boeing delivered 951 aircraft in 2021 as opposed to 723 in 2020.



Increase in the Number of Air Passengers



Air transport is becoming the preferred mode of transport to travel because of the comfortable seating and travel experience, which takes less time, and with increasing disposable income of people.

This is increasing the demand for aircraft in the aviation industry because of the increasing number of passengers. The airlines and aircraft operators are investing in fleet modernization initiatives as passenger traffic begins to increase.

United Airlines said in June 2021 that it would accelerate the deferred aircraft order for 45 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries to 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the airline placed orders for 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 200 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (150 Boeing 737-10 and 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft). The airline's post-COVID-19 growth strategy includes fleet expansion.



New Generation Aircraft with Advanced Features and Safety Standards



Modern commercial aircraft now include sophisticated subsystems and cutting-edge technologies on board because of the implementation of new safety requirements and pollution standards.

The need for frequent maintenance is reduced owing to the use of cutting-edge materials and components in newer generations of aircraft. Airlines are increasingly likely to update their fleet to include more recent models of fuel-efficient aircraft.



Embraer produced the medium-range Embraer E2 Series of jet aircraft. The E2 family of aircraft includes the E-175-E2, E-190-E2, and E-195-E2 versions. Azul served as the E195-E2's debut client when it went into service in 2019. In 2018, Wideroe put the E190-E2 model into operation. In 2024, the E175-E2 variant is expected to go into service.



The 777X is the most recent series of Boeing's long-range, wide-body, twin-engine aircraft. There are two 777X variations: 777-8 and 777-9. 320 Boeing 777X aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by November 2021. By 2024, the aircraft should start flying.



Congestion and Delay in Air Traffic



Air travel is getting more and more popular every year. There were approximately 4.6 billion scheduled passengers in 2019, an increase of almost 130% from 2004.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) manages 16,405,000 flights per year and observes more than 10,000,000 scheduled passenger flights, according to the Air Traffic Organization (ATO). The primary factor limiting the expansion of the commercial aircraft sector is air traffic congestion and delays.

There is a delay in air transportation when demand for airports or airspace exceeds available capacity. As a result, these delays can be minimized by increasing capacity. To solve the problem of congestion and delay, major aviation service providers are inclined to enhance travel routes and improve air traffic controllers.



Competitive Landscape



Key players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global commercial aircraft market.

Boeing.

Airbus Group, Inc.

Embraer S.A.

Bombardier Inc.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China , Ltd

, Ltd United Aircraft Corporation

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

Dassault Aviation

Beechcraft Corporation

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Report Scope:



Commercial Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Hydrogen fuel Wide-body Aircraft

Power to liquid fuel Regional Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Market, By Engine Type:

Turbofan

Turboprop

Commercial Aircraft Market, By Application Type:

Passenger Aircraft

Freighter Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Market, By End User:

Government

Private

Commercial Aircraft Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Netherland

Norway

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw35vs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets