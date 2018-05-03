COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT MODERNIZATION, UPGRADE AND RETROFIT MARKET REPORT 2018-2028

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Aircraft Type (Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional Jets), by Work Type (Avionics, Interiors & In- Flight Entertainment (IFE), Airframe) and by Region Plus Profiles of Leading Companies, Contracts, Programmes & New Technologies



Report Details

This brand new report on the commercial aircraft Modernisation upgrade and retrofit market features market sizing, forecasts and detailed contract and company information The global commercial aircraft Modernisation upgrade and retrofit market will reach $10.78 billion in 2018.



Are you Interested or involved in the commercial aircraft Modernisation upgrade and retrofit market? Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report into the commercial aircraft Modernisation upgrade and retrofit market and its effect upon the overall aviation sector. Work types such as avionics, airframes and interiors are covered, whilst profiles of leading national/regional markets offer you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments.



Report coverage

Details of 224 Commercial Aircraft Modernisation Upgrade And Retrofit Contracts, Projects and Programmes



Commercial Aircraft Modernisation Upgrade And Retrofit Forecasts 2018-2028 By Aircraft Type

• Narrow Body Forecast 2018-2028

• Wide Body Forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Jets Forecast 2018-2028



Commercial Aircraft Modernisation Upgrade And Retrofit Forecasts 2018-2028 By Work Type

• Avionics Forecast 2018-2028

• Interiors and IFE Forecast 2018-2028

• Airframe Forecast 2018-2028



Global Commercial Aircraft Modernisation Upgrade And Retrofit Forecasts 2018-2028



Regional Commercial Aircraft Modernisation Upgrade And Retrofit Forecasts 2018-2028



North America Forecast 2018-2028

• US Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest Of North America Forecast 2018-2028



Europe Forecast 2018-2028

• France Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany Forecast 2018-2028

• UK Forecast 2018-2028

• Spain Forecast 2018-2028

• Italy Forecast 2018-2028

• Russia Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe Forecast 2018-2028



Asia Pacific Forecast 2018-2028

• China Forecast 2018-2028

• India Forecast 2018-2028

• Japan Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of APAC Forecast 2018-2028



Rest of World (RoW) Forecast 2018-2028

• Latin America Forecast 2018-2028

• Middle East And Africa



Company Profiles Of Key Players Within The Commercial Aircraft Modernisation Upgrade And Retrofit Market With Details Of Contracts, Product Portfolios And Strategies.

• AAR

• Ameco Beijing

• Astronics Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Aviation Partners Boeing

• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

• Diehl Aerosystems

• Aeronautical Engineers, Inc.

• EMTEQ



A growing number of contracts for Modernisation and retrofit have had a quantifiable effect on the market. This report covers developments such as these, as well as other factors that could affect the commercial aircraft Modernisation upgrade and retrofit and the wider aerospace industry. With extensive contract tables, the report provides readers with a clear understanding of the market:

Detailed information on commercial aircraft Modernisation upgrade and retrofit can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a Visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Concise, clear analysis supports Visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the commercial aircraft Modernisation upgrade and retrofit market.



Who should read this report?

• Aircraft OEMs

• Component manufacturers

• Engine manufacturers

• In-flight entertainment (IFE) suppliers

• Seating specialists

• Aircraft MRO companies

• Aircraft modernisation companies

• R&D staff

• Materials scientists

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Investors

• Banks

• Industry associations

• Government agencies



