Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market size is set to grow by USD 319.97 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market size is estimated to grow by USD 319.97 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The development of sleek and attractive PSUs that increase the safety and comfort level in aircraft notably drives the commercial aircraft PSU market growth. Aircraft OEMs and airline operators prefer sleeker PSUs over conventional, bulky PSUs that were used earlier in commercial aircraft, as the airline industry evolves. Moreover, the growing preference for sleeker PSUs can be attributed to the increased focus on making aircraft cabins more spacious. For instance, Rockwell Collins, a subsidiary of United Technologies, has developed a new-generation oxygen-delivering technology called the PulseOx passenger oxygen system, which uses pulse technology to provide oxygen more efficiently. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market is concentrated; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market - Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of PSUs with a display is an emerging trend in the commercial aircraft PSU market's growth. Bombardier, a leading aircraft manufacturer, has developed a PSU with a display feature, and in 2016, the company introduced this PSU in the Bombardier C Series aircraft supplied to Swiss International Air Lines.

Moreover, the PSU features a screen display about the size of a smartphone, which enables the aircraft crew to convey crucial information to passengers seated in each row. Other than providing crucial information, such as showing safety videos prior to departure, the screen also displays a moving map during the flight. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The cost pressure on the aviation supply chain is the major challenge that may hinder the commercial aircraft PSU market's growth. A PSU comprises various elements combined into one single unit, and this unit commands a premium price.

Furthermore, the components must meet the stringent quality control and tests defined by stakeholders, which include aircraft OEMs. In addition, both aircraft OEMs and component manufacturers are exploring various avenues to keep production costs under control while maintaining quality standards. Hence, such challenges may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample

Report

Company Profiles

The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aero Mock Ups Inc., Astronics Corp., Cabin Crew Safety Ltd., LTG Rastatt GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Triumph Group Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), component (AC vents, loudspeakers, automatically deployable oxygen masks, lighting system components, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The narrow-body aircraft segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A narrow-body aircraft has a twin-engine setup integrated with the wings to provide thrust. The demand for such aircraft is attributed to factors such as the efficiency-focused operations of commercial airline operators in emerging and developed economies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 319.97 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aero Mock Ups Inc., Astronics Corp., Cabin Crew Safety Ltd., LTG Rastatt GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Triumph Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

