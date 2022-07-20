Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Size to Grow by USD 100.88 Million from 2020 to 2025, Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors - Technavio

Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Engine:

Engine segment will be significant during the forecast period. The engine of a commercial aircraft consists of components, such as air intakes, compressors, combustors, turbines, afterburners (reheat), nozzles, and thrust reversers. The engines used in commercial aircraft are usually either lightweight piston engines or gas turbines. Moreover, the engine manufacturers are incorporating various technologies, such as additive manufacturing, to reduce the weight of the engine along with the manufacturing cost. This is encouraging various aircraft OEMs to use engines that reduce the manufacturing cost and the weight of commercial aircraft. Therefore, the advances in technology in aircraft engines will lead to an increase in the demand for commercial aircraft PMA-made engine components during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Component



Others

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Commercial Aircraft PMA Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (engine, component, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ).

Key Companies- adpma LLC, Aero Brake & Spares Inc., AMETEK Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., General Electric Co., HEICO Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Sequa Corp. among others.

Driver- Growing number of air passengers to drive the market.

Challenge- Slowdown in global trade to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The commercial aircraft PMA market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as competitive pricing strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

adpma LLC - The company offers a line of PMA solutions such as 3616848 Shut Off Valve, 606802 Waste Blower, 3881120 Lube Pump, and 36-280 & - 300 APU among others to airline operators and maintenance service providers.

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers a line of spare parts for products such as engine and flight control systems, flight-deck systems, data and electronic distribution equipment, and detection and alerting systems.

General Electric Co. - The company offers a range of PMA parts for commercial aircraft components such as landing gear structure and Wing leading edge and trailing edge.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Driver:

Growing number of air passengers:

The number of air passengers is growing across the globe, especially in countries such as India, Vietnam, Iran, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia. These countries are significantly investing in upgrading the commercial aviation industry for both international and domestic air transport. Moreover, the number of air passengers is expected to grow rapidly due to the rapidly increasing global travel and tourism industry. The global travel and tourism industry is expected to grow due to the rise in the promotional activities undertaken by countries to attract tourists as well as the growing willingness of people to spend on recreational activities, including travel. Many governments across the globe are taking initiatives to boost the travel and tourism industry in their respective countries. This will lead to growth in the number of air passengers, thus, encouraging service providers to enhance their overall air transport services and increase the number of fleets in order to cater to the growing demand. This, in turn, will lead to an increase in the maintenance and repair activities for aircraft, thus leading to an increase in the demand for commercial aircraft PMA during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Challenge:

Slowdown in global trade:

The key factors contributing to the decline in the volume of global exports are economic uncertainties and trade wars between various countries. Furthermore, the fluctuations in the prices of oil, gas, and metals in the global market and the shortage of skilled workers also have led to a reduction in the global manufacturing output. The shift in market dynamics has affected global trade. Furthermore, the value of goods exported and imported declined considerably in since 2019. Though these factors primarily impact the air cargo transportation business, they have an impact on passenger traffic as well. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world has adversely impacted the aerospace industry value chain. The pandemic has led to a lockdown in various countries and a reduction in trade globally. The quick spread of COVID-19 has forced various governments to limit the use of cargo and commercial aircraft only to supply essential medicines and fly back their citizens who were stranded in other countries. Hence, these factors will lead to a reduction in the need for aircraft maintenance activities, which, in turn, will impact the demand for commercial aircraft parts from PMA enterprises, therefore, affecting the growth of the market on focus adversely during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.76% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 100.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -1.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adpma LLC, Aero Brake & Spares Inc., AMETEK Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., General Electric Co., HEICO Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Sequa Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Aerospace and Defense Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Engine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Component - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Component - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Component - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adpma LLC

Exhibit 45: adpma LLC - Overview



Exhibit 46: adpma LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 47: adpma LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Aero Brake & Spares Inc.

Exhibit 48: Aero Brake & Spares Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Aero Brake & Spares Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Aero Brake & Spares Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 AMETEK Inc.

10.6 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 56: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 57: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 58: BAE Systems Plc - Key news



Exhibit 59: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 61: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.9 HEICO Corp.

Exhibit 70: HEICO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: HEICO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: HEICO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: HEICO Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 74: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 79: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Raytheon Co. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Sequa Corp.

Exhibit 84: Sequa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Sequa Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Sequa Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

