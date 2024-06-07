Commercial Aircraft Seating Market size is set to grow by USD 3.11 billion from 2024-2028, Need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft seating market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.81% during the forecast period. Need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of technology. However, delays in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations poses a challenge. Key market players include Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors Spa, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., James Park Associates International Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., PITCH AIRCRAFT SEATING SYSTEMS Ltd., Putsch GmbH and Co. KG, RTX Corp., Safran SA, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Unum Aircraft Seating Ltd., Zhejiang Tiancheng Automatic Control Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global commercial aircraft seating market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Aircraft Type (Narrowbody, Widebody, and Regional aircraft), Cabin Class (Economy class, Business class, Premium economy class, and First class), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors Spa, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., James Park Associates International Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., PITCH AIRCRAFT SEATING SYSTEMS Ltd., Putsch GmbH and Co. KG, RTX Corp., Safran SA, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Unum Aircraft Seating Ltd., Zhejiang Tiancheng Automatic Control Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The commercial aircraft seating market is witnessing a notable trend with airlines integrating advanced features like in-flight entertainment systems, wireless chargers, and connectivity into seats. This shift aims to improve passenger experience and offer more comfort and convenience.

For instance, Panasonic Avionics' NEXT system offers movies, TV shows, games, and connectivity. Astronics Corporation's EmPower system provides USB ports for travelers' devices. As hybrid and electric aircraft gain popularity, the need for novel technological solutions to cater to airlines and passengers' specific requirements will drive market growth.

The Commercial Aircraft Seating market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on comfort and efficiency. Backlogs for aircraft orders are high, particularly for wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. Airline companies are investing in advanced seating technologies, such as adjustable seats and in-seat power.

Passengers seek more comfort and personal space, driving demand for business class and premium economy seats. Comfort classes offer more legroom and recline, while economy class seats prioritize density for cost savings. Common materials include leather and composite plastics. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing air travel demand and advancements in seating technology.

Market Challenges

• The commercial aircraft seating market faces pressure from rapid technological advances and budget constraints, leading manufacturers to prioritize quick delivery times over part quality. Airline operators carefully consider the cost-benefit analysis before retrofitting old aircraft with modern cabins.

• For instance, Qatar Airways' QSuite design is popular but only used on a small portion of its fleet. Delays in aircraft production can result in canceled orders, posing a challenge to market growth. The controversial Skyrider 3.0 seats from Aviointeriors, despite their potential profitability, have not been adopted due to passenger comfort concerns.

• The Commercial Aircraft Seating market faces several challenges. Passenger comfort and efficiency are key concerns. Passengers expect comfortable seats with adjustable features. However, airlines aim for maximum seating capacity to increase revenue. This creates a balance between passenger comfort and capacity. Cost is another challenge.

• The use of lightweight materials and innovative designs can reduce weight and save fuel costs. However, these solutions can increase upfront costs. Additionally, regulations, such as those related to safety and fire retardancy, add to the complexity and cost of seating systems. The integration of technology, such as connectivity and entertainment systems, also presents challenges in terms of cost and compatibility with various aircraft models.

Segment Overview

Aircraft Type 1.1 Narrowbody

1.2 Widebody

1.3 Regional aircraft Cabin Class 2.1 Economy class

2.2 Business class

2.3 Premium economy class

2.4 First class Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Narrowbody- The commercial aircraft seating market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for narrowbody aircraft. Narrowbody planes, which have a single aisle and twin-engine setup, are popular among efficiency-focused carriers in emerging and developed economies. LCCs are modernizing their fleets to accommodate more seats and cater to new market opportunities. Aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing are increasing production to meet this demand. AeroAid, an aircraft interiors manufacturer, ensures the safety and quality of seats through rigorous testing. These factors are driving the growth of the commercial aircraft seating market.

Research Analysis

The Commercial Aircraft Seating Market encompasses the design, production, and installation of seats for various aircraft classes, including economy, premium economy, business, and first-class. Low-weight seats are a significant focus in the market, with solutions made from materials such as synthetic leathers, silicon, and polyethene.

Entertainment systems and connectivity are essential components, with in-flight entertainment and urban air mobility applications driving demand. Lightweight designs, including 16G and 21G seat models, are prioritized to reduce fuel costs, fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and improve energy efficiency. The market caters to a wide range of aircraft types, including narrow-body, wide-body, and regional transport aircraft. Fireproof fabrics and shock absorbers are crucial safety features in aircraft seating solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Aircraft Seating Market encompasses the design, production, and installation of seats in passenger aircraft. This market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for air travel, the need for enhanced comfort and safety features, and the ongoing trend towards fuel efficiency and lightweight materials. The market is segmented based on seat types, such as economy, business, and first class, as well as aircraft types and regions.

Passengers expect comfortable and functional seating solutions, while airlines aim to optimize cabin space and reduce costs. The use of advanced materials and technologies, such as carbon fiber composites and inflatable seats, is also gaining popularity in the market. The market is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, driven by these trends and the continuous evolution of aircraft seating designs.

