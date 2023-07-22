Commercial Aircraft Seating Market to grow by USD 2,908 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising procurement of new-generation aircraft boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft seating market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,908 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow a CAGR of 6.75%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort, growing demand for luxury air travel, and rising procurement of new-generation aircraft. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors Spa, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., James Park Associates International Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., PITCH AIRCRAFT SEATING SYSTEMS Ltd., Putsch GmbH and Co. KG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Unum Aircraft Seating Ltd., Zhejiang Tiancheng Automatic Control Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market - Segmentation Analysis

This commercial aircraft seating market report extensively covers market segmentation by aircraft type (narrowbody, widebody, and regional aircraft), cabin class (economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first class), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the narrowbody segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the significant market growth of this segment is the increasing focus on efficiency-focused operations of aircraft carriers in developing countries where the average load factors and seasonality majorly influence the profit margins. The narrowbody aircraft is designed in such a way that the passengers are seated in two axial groups and share a single aisle. This segment has a twin-engine configuration that offers thrust. In order to meet the rising demand for the narrowbody segment, several prominent aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus and Boeing, aim to scale up their annual production output. For instance, Airbus announced a plan to scale up the production rate of its narrowbody A320 family aircraft from 40 to 45 per month in May 2021 . Hence, such factors are expected to drive the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing procurement of new-generation aircraft drives the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing procurement of aircraft due to the increase in air travel across the world, especially in APAC. As a result, it has become essential for airline operators to purchase new aircraft to meet the rising demand in order to keep up with the year-over-year increase in air traffic. Additionally, several major aircraft OEMs have started to renovate their current production facilities to ensure timely deliveries. Furthermore, several prominent airlines are developing their own fleet modernization strategies in order to cater to the escalating demand. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Integration of technology is a primary trend shaping the commercial aircraft seating market during the forecast period. One of the main primary trends in the commercial aircraft seating market is the integration of advanced technologies such as connectivity, wireless charging, and entertainment systems into their seats. Such integrations are expected to enhance the passenger experience and offer more comfort and convenience on flights. As a result, there is a significant increase in investment in cutting-edge technology by major airline operators to enhance the in-flight experience. This trend is expected to increase further with the emergence of hybrid and electric aircraft, which in turn fuel the innovation of these advanced technologies in order to meet the specific requirements of such aircraft. Hence such factors are expected to drive the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Sourcing risks associated with the aviation industry is a significant challenge hindering the commercial aircraft seating market during the forecast period. In the aviation industry, the supplier base is mostly streamlined to improve the efficiency of the purchasing process and minimize costs. Hence, several OEMs highly depend on small suppliers to source specific components. The airline manufacturers are subjected to spontaneous shortages or delays in the supply of ordered components due to the factors such as capacity constraints, industrial shortages, commercial disputes, unfavorable governmental policies, and non-conforming parts. These factors will lead to delayed production cycles which in turn will negatively impact market growth. Hence such factors are expected to hinder the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,908 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors Spa, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., James Park Associates International Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., PITCH AIRCRAFT SEATING SYSTEMS Ltd., Putsch GmbH and Co. KG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Unum Aircraft Seating Ltd., Zhejiang Tiancheng Automatic Control Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

