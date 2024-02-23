Commercial Airframe Component Market size to increase by USD 4.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing air passenger traffic to drive market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial airframe component market is expected to grow by USD 4.05 billion during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The growing air passenger traffic is notably driving the market growth. One of the main reasons for the surge in the number of air travelers worldwide is the rapid economic growth in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, the global tourism industry has also contributed to the increase in air passenger numbers. View Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Airframe Component Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4054.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.95 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK

The adoption of folded wings in commercial aircraft is a primary trend shaping the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Aernnova Aerospace SA, Avion Alloys Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., DAHER, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Ferra Engineering Pty Ltd, Latecoere, Lisi Aerospace SAS, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Precision Castparts Corp., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Sonaca SA, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Thomas B. Thriges Foundation, Triumph Group Inc., Airbus SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the Aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities, Delays in aircraft delivery will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Segmentation Overview

Type

Narrow-body



Wide-body

Component

Fuselage



Wing



Empennage

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The narrow-body segment will be significant during the forecast period. Narrow-body aircraft have a single aisle inside the cabin, and the passengers are seated in two axial groups. They have a twin-engine setup, which is integrated into the wings to provide thrust.

The high costs of compliance are major challenges hindering market growth.

Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Commercial Airframe Component Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Airframe Component Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

DAHER - The company operates under one segment. The company under this segment manufactures on manufacturing aircraft and service equipment suppliers. The key offerings of the company include commercial airframe components. Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review

In the Commercial Airframe Component Market, various aircraft types dominate, including narrow-body and wide-body jets, as well as regional jets. Key components like the fuselage, wings, and empennage play vital roles in ensuring aircraft functionality and safety. Importantly, raw materials are essential for manufacturing these components, with mining being a critical aspect. The market value of commercial airframe components is influenced by strategic developments and industry trends, with major players constantly innovating their entry strategies and countermeasures. Opportunities abound, particularly in marketing channels and customization to meet diverse customer needs. Effective import and export strategies are crucial for global market presence in this dynamic industry.

