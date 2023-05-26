Commercial Airlines Market size is set to grow by USD 260 billion from 2022 to 2027, The creation of new air routes to tap the market potential to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial airlines market size is estimated to grow by USD 260 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.31%, however, the growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 52% of global market growth during the forecast period. The region comprises about half of the global population and has a large consumer base with an increasing number of middle-class households. The total GDP of the region has risen from 9 trillion in 2000 to 35 trillion in 2021, with APAC now accounting for around 37% of the global GDP. India and China are two of the emerging economies in APAC. The region witnessed a surge in air passenger travel in 2021, primarily due to the increased spending capacity of middle-class households. Hence, such factors drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Airlines Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Commercial Airlines Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by revenue stream (passenger and cargo), type (international and domestic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the passenger segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most LCCs are trying to modernize the existing fleet to exploit new market opportunities in the global commercial airlines market and an increasing number of air passengers is a major factor that drives the procurement of new aircraft. Thus, major aircraft OEMs have initiated the revamping of their existing production facilities to ensure scheduled deliveries. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Airlines Market – Market Dynamics

The key factor driving market growth

The creation of new air routes to tap market potential is the major factor driving the growth of the global commercial airlines market.

The launch of new routes creates new revenue sources for airline operators and helps them offer commercially viable services to the customer.

For instance, over 2,000 new routes were launched in 2021 involving airports in Europe , to which 134 airlines contributed. Apart from initiating procurement and retrofitting of aircraft fleets, it encourages participation by regional component manufacturers, both in scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

, to which 134 airlines contributed. Apart from initiating procurement and retrofitting of aircraft fleets, it encourages participation by regional component manufacturers, both in scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. Hence, factors like these will boost the market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for luxury air travel is an emerging trend shaping the global commercial airlines market growth.

Among the countries that have increased the demand for air travel are the US, China , France , Indonesia , Japan , and India . Commercial airline companies constantly monitor and adapt to consumer expectations to provide efficient service as part of the luxury air travel package.

, , , , and . Commercial airline companies constantly monitor and adapt to consumer expectations to provide efficient service as part of the luxury air travel package. As a result of growing affluence, individuals are increasingly spending on unique experiences rather than accumulating material goods. It becomes highly challenging for airlines to cater to individual luxury customers while remaining exclusive and relevant.

Responding to this demand, aircraft interior designers are experimenting with modern systems with new, luxurious seats integrated into the business-class and first-class segments of modern aircraft.

The A350 and B787, which enables airlines to offer customized services to their high-net-worth individual passengers are examples of such aircraft.

Hence, the demand for premium air tickets is expected to drive the growth of the global commercial airlines market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Increasing operating expenses are major challenges hindering the growth of the global commercial airlines market.

Factors such as a significant increase in the number of LCCs and several consolidation deals make the airline industry more competitive.

Online travel agencies (OTAs) and other intermediaries invest in technology solutions to establish their digital presence and market penetration, which are challenges for the commercial airlines market.

Hence, the increasing fuel prices and labor costs, coupled with growing competition, may hamper revenue generation by commercial airline operators.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Airlines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial airlines market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial airlines market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial airlines market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial airlines market vendors

Commercial Airlines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air China Ltd., Air France KLM SA, Air Transport Services Group Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Ana Holdings Inc., China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Copa Holdings SA, Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet plc, Green Africa Airways Ltd., Hahn Air Lines GmbH, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Qantas Airways Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., and United Airlines Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

