Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market to grow by USD 20.82 Billion (2024-2028), driven by demand for advanced avionics, with AI shaping market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global commercial and military aircraft MRO market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.64% during the forecast period. Growing demand for advanced synthetic vision avionic systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of advanced weapons into aircraft. However, high cost and unavailability of spare parts poses a challenge. Key market players include A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services, Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MRO Holdings, MTU Aero Engines AG, RTX Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., StandardAero, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Airlines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global commercial and military aircraft MRO market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Commercial And Military Aircraft Mro Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 20.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Russia, Germany, and India Key companies profiled A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services, Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MRO Holdings, MTU Aero Engines AG, RTX Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., StandardAero, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Airlines

Market Driver

The commercial and military aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market is expected to grow due to increasing investments in military aircraft upgrades. European countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Sweden, have developed advanced air-to-air missiles with longer ranges, supersonic speeds, precision guidance, and self-propelled capabilities. These advancements in military technology will necessitate frequent MRO services for military aircraft fleets, driving market growth. Geopolitical tensions worldwide are fueling this demand, with countries strengthening their defenses in anticipation of potential conflicts.

The Commercial and Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for aircraft maintenance and upgrades. Components and engines are key areas of focus, with advanced technologies driving efficiency and reliability. Depots and MRO providers are investing in robots and automation to streamline processes and reduce costs. Depots are also adopting digital technologies for predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring. Procurement of new parts and materials is a significant part of the MRO market, with a strong focus on cost-effective solutions. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the need for fleet modernization and expanding global air travel.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The military aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market faces challenges due to the high cost of upgrading and retrofitting fleets. Economic constraints and budget cuts make it difficult for defense departments to modernize older aircraft like the Boeing C-17 and Lockheed C-130. Widespread cannibalization of parts among aircraft, particularly in demand jets like the EA-6B Prowler, exacerbates the issue. The shortage of compatible parts affects operational effectiveness and may hinder market growth.

The Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO market faces several challenges. Aircraft reliability and maintenance are crucial for both civilian and military sectors. The use of advanced technologies like Composites and Related Materials in the production of aircraft bodies and wings necessitates specialized maintenance techniques. The high cost of spare parts and the need for quick turnaround times add to the complexity of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft requires continuous innovation and investment in MRO solutions. Engines, Avionics, and Structures are key areas of focus for MRO providers. The market is competitive, with many players offering various services, from basic maintenance to complex overhauls. The challenge lies in providing cost-effective and efficient solutions while maintaining high quality and safety standards.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This commercial and military aircraft mro market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Sector 1.1 Military aircraft MRO

1.2 Commercial aircraft MRO Component 2.1 Engine overhaul

2.2 Airframe maintenance

2.3 Line maintenance

2.4 Modification

2.5 Components Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Military aircraft MRO- The global military and commercial aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing investments in modernizing existing fleets and enhancing readiness and performance. Governments worldwide prioritize maintaining operational aircraft for crisis deployment. Budget constraints have led to more spending on maintenance services, including collaborations between MRO providers and the defense industry. Notable examples include NATO's USD150 million contract for C-17 military transport aircraft fleet maintenance and DynCorp International's USD22 million contract for aviation field maintenance and sustainment. These collaborations and M&A activities are driving market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. Technological problems and manpower-related challenges are key factors driving this trend. OEMs are integrating advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, big data, and blockchain technologies to enhance efficiency and productivity in the engine overhaul segment. Rapid urbanization and increasing air traffic volumes have led to higher aircraft utilization and air travel, resulting in a greater need for technical maintenance jobs. The engine MRO market, including field maintenance and depot maintenance, is expected to continue expanding to meet the demands of the aviation industry. Workforce supply and labor force costs, particularly for experienced workers, remain critical concerns for the industry.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) market encompasses the maintenance services required for the upkeep of commercial and military aircraft fleets. This market is driven by the increasing demand for aircraft fleet expansion and the need for aircraft to remain airworthy. Technological advancements, such as the implementation of digital solutions and the use of composites in aircraft structures, are also influencing the market. The MRO sector comprises various activities, including heavy maintenance, line maintenance, engine maintenance, and component maintenance. The market is segmented based on aircraft type, platform, and region. The global MRO market for commercial and military aircraft is expected to grow significantly over the next decade due to the increasing demand for aircraft maintenance and the need to ensure the safety and reliability of aircraft fleets.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Sector

Military Aircraft MRO



Commercial Aircraft MRO

Component

Engine Overhaul



Airframe Maintenance



Line Maintenance



Modification



Components

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio