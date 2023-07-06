Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flight Training Devices (FTD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Mission Simulators (fms) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured) -

  • Alsim Flight Training Solutions
  • Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.
  • CAE, Inc.
  • Collins Aerospace
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • ELITE Simulation Solutions
  • FlightSafety International, Inc.
  • FRASCA International, Inc.
  • HAVELSAN A.S.
  • L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • The Boeing Company
  • TRU Simulation + Training Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation
  • Historical Perspective
  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of Flight Simulation Market
  • Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment
  • Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant
  • An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators
  • Surging Demand for Flight Training Services
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors
  • L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market
  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth
  • Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation
  • Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)
  • Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market
  • Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P
  • Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector
  • Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators
  • Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector
  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
  • Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator
  • Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market
  • Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019
  • New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors
  • Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators
  • Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum
  • Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models
  • Select Technology Innovations
  • A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation
  • Aviation Training Devices - A Review
  • Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity
  • Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

