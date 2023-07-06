Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flight Training Devices (FTD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Mission Simulators (fms) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured) -

Alsim Flight Training Solutions

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.

CAE, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELITE Simulation Solutions

FlightSafety International, Inc.

FRASCA International, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TRU Simulation + Training Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation

Historical Perspective

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of Flight Simulation Market

Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment

Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant

An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

Surging Demand for Flight Training Services

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

Select Technology Innovations

A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulg7fg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets