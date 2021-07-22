Commercial and Military Parachute Market growth in Aerospace & Defense Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aerodyne Research LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Ballenger International LLC, CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA, FXC Corp., Mills Manufacturing Corp., Rostec State Corp., Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, and TransDigm Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of joint defense operations increasing procurement and increasing skydiving activities will offer immense growth opportunities, reliability concerns associated with parachute systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of joint defense operations increasing procurement has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the higher cost of the technology might hamper the market growth.

Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial and Military Parachute Market is segmented as below:

Type

Round



Ram Air



Square And Cruciform



Drogue

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial and military parachute market report covers the following areas:

Commercial and Military Parachute Market size

Commercial and Military Parachute Market trends

Commercial and Military Parachute Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of parachutes for space applications as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial and military parachute market growth during the next few years.

Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Commercial and Military Parachute Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial and Military Parachute Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial and military parachute market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial and military parachute market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial and military parachute market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial and military parachute market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Round - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ram air - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Square and cruciform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Drogue - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aerodyne Research LLC

BAE Systems Plc

Ballenger International LLC

CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA

FXC Corp.

Mills Manufacturing Corp.

Rostec State Corp.

Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH

Safran SA

TransDigm Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

