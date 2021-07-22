Commercial and Military Parachute Market growth in Aerospace & Defense Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 22, 2021, 11:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial and military parachute market and it is poised to grow by USD 476.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aerodyne Research LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Ballenger International LLC, CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA, FXC Corp., Mills Manufacturing Corp., Rostec State Corp., Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, and TransDigm Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of joint defense operations increasing procurement and increasing skydiving activities will offer immense growth opportunities, reliability concerns associated with parachute systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of joint defense operations increasing procurement has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the higher cost of the technology might hamper the market growth.
Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial and Military Parachute Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Round
- Ram Air
- Square And Cruciform
- Drogue
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial and military parachute market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial and Military Parachute Market size
- Commercial and Military Parachute Market trends
- Commercial and Military Parachute Market industry analysis
This study identifies the development of parachutes for space applications as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial and military parachute market growth during the next few years.
Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Commercial and Military Parachute Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial and Military Parachute Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial and military parachute market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial and military parachute market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial and military parachute market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial and military parachute market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Round - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ram air - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Square and cruciform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drogue - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aerodyne Research LLC
- BAE Systems Plc
- Ballenger International LLC
- CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA
- FXC Corp.
- Mills Manufacturing Corp.
- Rostec State Corp.
- Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH
- Safran SA
- TransDigm Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
