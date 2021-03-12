Commercial and Private Security Sectors Can Now Benefit From The Axon Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, is bringing its suite of advanced technology solutions to commercial and private security markets. These industries are now able to benefit from the same transparency and efficiency capabilities that the Axon network is driving in public safety. Solutions include body-worn cameras for complete transparency and certainty, and Axon's cloud platform to drive efficiency and quality through smarter digital asset management. The real-time operations platform makes it easy to capture, store, manage and share data.



With a proven history protecting people and assets across the globe, you can count on Axon technologies to provide certainty and clarity for your organization. Axon has deep experience creating some of the most advanced connected devices in the world, and managing huge amounts of data being produced by those devices. Our history managing connected devices and enormous amounts of data can help you stay more connected with and aware of worker, asset and facility status. The Axon data management platform enables you to aggregate video, image, audio and document data to streamline processes and view and manage all your important information in a single place.



"Axon's innovative technology makes it easier for organizations to be safer and more efficient," says John Wolter, Chief of Police at Texas Medical Center . "The ability to transparently and quickly provide feedback has improved communication - not only with officers but with the wider community. Axon's one-stop-shop makes sense for our organization, and we have benefited from implementing this technology."



Axon is working with security and commercial customers to implement Axon technologies to improve data management and drive more value for their customers. If interested in implementing Axon products at your security company, or in participating in a commercial trial please contact: [email protected] .



