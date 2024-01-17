Commercial Aviation & IoT Integration - Growth Opportunities in IIoT Providing Real-time Data Acquisition and Analysis, and Predictive Analytics for Higher Maintenance Efficiency

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Jan, 2024, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Commercial Aviation" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development and implementation of next-generation technologies, rapid advances in consumer technology, increasing shift to cloud computing, and utilization of IoT, big data, and machine learning to collect and analyze large amounts of data are transforming industry processes. The digitalization of various processes in commercial aviation has scaled up in the last decade. Commercial aviation companies increasingly focus on digitalization, hardware improvements, cost reduction for software services, and as-a-service business models.

Companies utilize data to improve their processes across functions, and IoT helps them collect real-time data reliably and transparently. Using this technology efficiently, airlines can gather real-time data to improve employee productivity and ensure a smooth, hassle-free passenger experience. The declining cost of data-transmitting sensors and beacons has enabled aviation stakeholders to integrate this technology into various functions. Airlines and airports are well known for generating and possessing vast data. Big data allows them to collect real-time data from multiple sources efficiently and extract relevant insights.

This report discusses the impact of IoT in commercial aviation, including IoT focus areas by stakeholder (airlines; original equipment manufacturers; airports; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul firms), various applications (e.g., predictive operations, baggage tracking, asset management, non-aero revenue in airports, smart shop floors, sustainability), and brief case studies.

The study also offers stakeholders insights into the growth drivers and restraints expected to influence the industry until 2032 and some opportunities they can explore to benefit from the rising IoT implementation.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • IIoT to Provide Real-time Data Acquisition and Analysis
  • Predictive Analytics for Higher Maintenance Efficiency
  • Digital Tools to Effectively Manage Disruptions

Key Topics Covered:

The Impact of IoT on Commercial Aviation

  • IoT - Focus Areas
  • IoT in Airports
  • IoT for Aircraft Health Management
  • Case Studies

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gf6ud

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Digital Construction Management for 2024: BIM, Digital Twin, and Cloud Capabilities are Key Technology Strategies for the Transformation of Building Lifecycle Management

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Digital Construction Management for 2024: BIM, Digital Twin, and Cloud Capabilities are Key Technology Strategies for the Transformation of Building Lifecycle Management

The "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Digital Construction Management, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research...
Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Precision and Clarity Drive Growth, Technological Breakthroughs Power Adoption, Growing Demand Across Industries

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Precision and Clarity Drive Growth, Technological Breakthroughs Power Adoption, Growing Demand Across Industries

The "Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market 2030 by Product, Technology, Application, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.