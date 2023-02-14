Commercial aviation crew management systems market size set to increase by USD 1,190.9 million : Evolving Opportunities Advanced Optimization Systems Inc. and AIMS International Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aviation crew management systems market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,190.9 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.62%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,844.02 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the Need for improved operational efficiency, need for operational integrity, and the increasing number of low-cost long-haul flights. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advanced Optimization Systems Inc., AIMS International Ltd., Airbus Group SE, ARCOS LLC, Awery Software FZ LLC, Blue One Management S.A., BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CAE Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitit Computer Services, IBS Software Pvt. Ltd., Information Systems Associates FZE, Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Leon Software sp. z o.o, Maureva Ltd., PDC AS, RadiantFleet, and The Boeing Co.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment type (core systems and additional systems), application (planning, training, operations, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Core systems

The core systems segment was valued at USD 1,141.63 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Core systems perform the basic functions of CMS including manpower planning, crew duty regulations maintenance, crew paintings, crew pairings construction, basic leave administration, planning of recurrent and initial training, manual crew assignment with fully-automated crew, legality and flight coverage checks, and others. Therefore, increased adoption of commercial aviation crew management systems for core functions will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The commercial building automation systems market share is expected to increase to USD 18.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.98%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentations by commercial building automation systems market segmentation by technology (wired and wireless) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

share is expected to increase to USD 18.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.98%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentations by commercial building automation systems market segmentation by technology (wired and wireless) and geography (APAC, , , , and the and ). The aviation market share in the Middle East is expected to increase to USD 6.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Furthermore, this market research extensively covers automated barriers and bollards market segmentation by type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aircraft) and geography ( Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates , Turkey , Israel , and Rest of Middle East ).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



What are the key data covered in this commercial aviation crew management systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial aviation crew management systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial aviation crew management systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial aviation crew management systems market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aviation crew management systems market vendors.

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,190.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Optimization Systems Inc., AIMS International Ltd., Airbus Group SE, ARCOS LLC, Awery Software FZ LLC, Blue One Management S.A., BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CAE Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitit Computer Services, IBS Software Pvt. Ltd., Information Systems Associates FZE, Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Leon Software sp. z o.o, Maureva Ltd., PDC AS, RadiantFleet, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial aviation crew management systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial aviation crew management systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Core systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Core systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Core systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Core systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Core systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Additional systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Additional systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Additional systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Additional systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Additional systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Planning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Planning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Operations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Operations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Operations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Operations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Operations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AIMS International Ltd.

Exhibit 116: AIMS International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: AIMS International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: AIMS International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Airbus Group SE

Exhibit 119: Airbus Group SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: Airbus Group SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Airbus Group SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: Airbus Group SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Airbus Group SE - Segment focus

12.5 ARCOS LLC

Exhibit 124: ARCOS LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: ARCOS LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ARCOS LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Awery Software FZ LLC

Exhibit 127: Awery Software FZ LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Awery Software FZ LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Awery Software FZ LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Blue One Management S.A.

Exhibit 130: Blue One Management S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Blue One Management S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Blue One Management S.A. - Key offerings

12.8 BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 CAE Inc.

Exhibit 136: CAE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: CAE Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: CAE Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: CAE Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Exhibit 140: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus

12.11 Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Hexaware Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hexaware Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Hexaware Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Hitit Computer Services

Exhibit 148: Hitit Computer Services - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hitit Computer Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Hitit Computer Services - Key offerings

12.13 IBS Software Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: IBS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: IBS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: IBS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Information Systems Associates FZE

Exhibit 154: Information Systems Associates FZE - Overview



Exhibit 155: Information Systems Associates FZE - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Information Systems Associates FZE - Key offerings

12.15 Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 PDC AS

Exhibit 160: PDC AS - Overview



Exhibit 161: PDC AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: PDC AS - Key offerings

12.17 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 163: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 164: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 166: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio