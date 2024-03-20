Commercial Aviation Industry Advances with ESG Framework Growth Opportunities - Adoption of and Adherence to ESG Standards to Increase International Footprint

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Framework in Commercial Aviation-Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers insights into the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework in the commercial aviation industry. The commercial aviation industry is focusing on ways to decarbonize its operations. However, there is an urgent need for common standards for the adoption and benchmarking of sustainable practices.

The industry will need to collaborate to develop these standards, make sure they are transparent, and ensure holistic coverage of all ESG parameters. Financial support and governmental policies will also be critical to driving ESG applications in commercial aviation.

This study identifies the factors driving and restraining the adoption of ESG parameters in the commercial aviation industry. It analyzes the methods being applied to monitor the implementation of ESG practices and the measures being taken to improve upon the existing standards.

The study examines how sustainability-linked financing can be deployed at the procurement level to benefit the entire value chain and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space that market players and stakeholders can leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Definition

ESG: Key Metrics for Commercial Aviation

ESG: Measures to Establish Standards

ESG: Measures for Monitoring and Improvement

ESG-based Financing

ESG-based Financing: Actions by Major Airlines

ESG and Commercial Aircraft Leasing

Challenges to ESG Implementation in Commercial Aviation

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Regulatory Frameworks to Increase ESG Compliance

Growth Opportunity 2: Adoption of and Adherence to ESG Standards to Increase International Footprint

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on All Parameters to Ensure Adherence to a Holistic ESG Framework

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hramm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets