Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market Forecast Report Unveils Key Strategies and Growth Outlook to 2033

The Commercial Aviation Market is turning a corner with passenger traffic and fleet utilization exceeding pre-COVID levels of 2019 and airlines' profitability moving into the positive zone for 2023, after years of market carnage and turbulence. The passenger flights being offered by the airlines are likely to exceed the pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 2024, as per IATA, amid surging passenger traffic levels which are likely to provide a boost to fleet utilization with a better load factor, thereby, boosting passenger revenues and RPKs.

The airlines profitability, however, continues to be abysmal and at rock bottom, at just $23+ billion for 2023 being at just 2+% net margin and at $5+ per passenger in revenues, way below the cost of capital and is projected to be almost marginally better for 2024 as well, however, amid a relatively lower cost base.



The surge in passenger traffic and supply side constraints on available capacity, due to supply chain issues, are likely to lead to improved fleet and capacity utilization driving up yield & profitability while also boosting MRO demand & activity levels translating into substantial projected MRO revenues growth for the industry over near to medium term. The high crude oil price environment remains a concern for the airlines from a profitability perspective as they also continue to invest towards and undertake measures to transition towards sustainability by reducing their overall carbon emissions in a tight cost of capital market environment with interest rates staying northwards.



The industry continues with its efforts towards breaking out from the shackles of supply chain constraints & limitations with ongoing efforts to boost & increase production rates across the entire value chain, led by the duopoly of Airbus & Boeing, which registered a marginal collective increase in commercial aircraft deliveries for 2023 powered by the engine and other T1 suppliers, which, too, registered a steady production ramp up despite ongoing supply chain woes and supplier issues & delinquencies.



The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by the sustained geopolitical instability marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its third year, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza, causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which returns to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually. However, any further, major potential shock at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights and analysis into the Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market.

Part 1 of the report takes a look at the Overview and current Market Size & Dynamics for the Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market.

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on the Aviation MRO Services Providers, including, Insights into Key Strategies & Plans and a comprehensive SWOT Analysis.

Part 3 projects market evolution for the Commercial Aviation MRO Market over medium term (through 2033) with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand growth forecast & projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, potential growth opportunities and market outlook for commercial aviation MRO Services market over the course of the decade through 2033.

The report will provide answers to key questions, which include:

What is the Structure & Size of the Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market?

Market Landscape for and Key Players in the Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market?

Which are the Fastest Growing Segments of the Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market?

What are the Strategic Areas being focused upon by the Commercial Aviation MRO Services Providers?

What are the Key Strategies & Plans being Conceptualized & Pursued by leading Commercial Aviation MRO Services Providers?

Which are going to be the Key Growth Markets & Regions for Commercial Aviation MRO Services through 2033?

Which are the Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to Shape Future of Commercial Aviation?

What is the Demand Forecast for Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market through 2033?

Company Coverage

Boeing Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries RJ Aviation ULC

GE Aviation

Honeywell Aerospace

Collins Aerospace

British Airways Engineering

Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1: Global Commercial Aviation Market

1.1 Introduction & Market Overview

1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - In-Service Fleet Size - 2023

1.3 Distribution of In-Service Fleet by Segments

1.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet - Distribution by OEMs

1.5 Commercial Aviation - Key Drivers



Section - 2: Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market

2.1 Market Size - Revenue Base for the Commercial Aviation MRO Market

2.2 Distribution of Aviation MRO Revenue by Activity

2.2.1 Airframe

2.2.2 Engine

2.2.3 Component

2.2.4 Line

2.3 Aviation MRO Activity Distribution by Markets



Section - 3: Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - Key Players

Section - 4: Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - SWOT Analysis

Section - 5: Key Strategies & Plans and Strategic Developments & Initiatives - For Each of the Top Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market Player



Section - 6: Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 7: Key Trends

Section - 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 9: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - 2023- 2033

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for the Commercial Aviation Sector

10.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2023-2042

10.3 Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Jets through 2042 - Narrowbody, Widebody & Regional Jets

10.4 Demand Growth Forecast for Geographic Regions- Commercial Aircrafts

10.5 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - In-Service Fleet Growth Rates- 2023-2033

10.6 Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - Growth Rate Projections - 2023-2033 - In CAGR

10.7 Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - Growth Rate Projections - 2023-2033 - Projected Revenues Growth - In $Billion

10.8 Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - Revenues Split and Distribution by Activity

10.9 Global Commercial Aviation MRO Services Market - Growth Rate Projections for Key Markets - 2023 to 2033



