Commercial Beer Kegerators Market size is set to grow by USD 19.15 million from 2022 to 2027. An increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial beer kegerators market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.15 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 37%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Beer Kegerators Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Commercial Beer Kegerators Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (freestanding beer kegerators and built-in beer kegerators), Application (Commercial and Household), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Market share growth of the freestanding beer kegerators segment is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Commercial Freestanding Beer Keg Units are cooling units designed to provide cold draft beer supply solutions to bars, restaurants, and other commercial customers. The keg has a tapped beer tower and accommodates various sizes of kegs from 1/2 to 1/6 kegs. Additionally, the barrel is easily accessible for cleaning and maintenance. The primary end users of commercial free-standing beer kegs are bars, restaurants, breweries, and caterers. Caterers can also use these kegerators for weddings and other special occasions to serve cold, fresh beer to their customers.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global commercial beer kegerators market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial beer kegerators market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global commercial beer kegator market during the forecast period. The European market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increased demand for beer in bars, restaurants and other service establishments. The regional market is characterized by a high level of competition and innovation as companies strive to develop quality kegelators that meet the changing needs of consumers. One of the main drivers of market growth is the increasing demand for high quality draft beer. Draft beer is perceived as fresher and tastier than canned or bottled beer. This has expanded the market for kegerators for long-term preservation of beer quality and flavor.

Global Commercial Beer Kegerators Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

An increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries is notably driving the commercial beer kegerators market growth: Commercial beer kegerators are often used in brewpubs, microbreweries, restaurants and bars. Brewpubs are restaurant breweries that sell about a quarter to half of their own beer, while microbreweries sell 25% of their own beer. Brewpubs and microbreweries use commercial beer kegging machines to reduce operating costs. The demand for commercial beer kegerators is therefore determined by the number of breweries and other hospitality centers operating around the world.



The opening of new brewpubs and microbreweries will also drive the penetration of commercial beer kegs in developed countries during the forecast period. The market for commercial beer keg equipment in emerging markets like India is still in its early stages. However, the recent surge in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs is expected to increase the demand for commercial beer kegerators in the country. Around 500 new brewpubs are expected to open in India during the forecast period. Hence, an increase in the number of brewpubs and microbreweries will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Automation of beer pouring in commercial beer kegerators is a key trend influencing the commercial beer kegerators market growth: Manual tapping causes wastage of beer hence, providers automate their dispensing solutions. For example, Innovative Tap Solutions (PourMyBeer) offers automated tap solutions for beer keg devices.

Automated beer injection in commercial beer keg plants is growing in popularity as it offers many benefits for both bar owners and customers. By automating the dosing process, businesses can increase efficiency, reduce waste and ensure consistent dosing every time. Autotap is equipped with an interactive screen that allows the consumer to select a beer. Consumers receive a radio frequency identification (RFID) card after verifying their identity (ID). As soon as the RFID card is inserted into the slot above the desired faucet, the system recognizes the card and allows access. The system also allows consumers to check their available credit and drink counters in real time while sipping beer. Such features in commercial beer kegging machines reduce beer waste during the tapping process and allow consumers to monitor how much beer they are drinking. By automating the beer tapping process, manual effort in the process is eliminated. Hence, due to its advantages, automatic beer dispensers are becoming a major trend in the market and are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high initial cost of commercial beer kegerators and the need for regular maintenance is challenging the commercial beer kegerators market growth: High initial costs and the need for regular maintenance of commercial beer keg equipment greatly hinder the market growth. The average price for new commercial beer keg making equipment is between USD 1,500 and USD 4,000. Therefore, end-users who run small businesses cannot afford to purchase such products. Higher initial costs are one of the main reasons for the lower penetration of commercial beer keg equipment in countries such as China, India and South Africa compared to developed countries in North America and Europe.



Commercial beer kegs require regular maintenance to prevent breakdowns. Improper maintenance of commercial beer keg equipment can contaminate beer, increase pressure, cause fouling of taplines, and lead to bacteria, yield and yeast growth. Such colonies can also cause contamination of beer kegs. Therefore, commercial beer kegs require regular maintenance to avoid such problems. Therefore, high initial set-up, labor and other maintenance costs for commercial beer kegerators are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Beer Kegerators Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Commercial Beer Kegerators Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Commercial Beer Kegerators Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Commercial Beer Kegerators Market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Commercial Beer Kegerators Market vendors

The beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 141.28 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by packaging (bottles and cans), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of online retail for beer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as concerns about health regarding beer may impede the market growth.

The beer glassware market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 132 million. This beer glassware market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and household), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing popularity of craft beer is a key driver shaping the market growth. Craft beer has become increasingly popular in recent years, and this driver is expected to continue driving the growth of the beer glassware market during the forecast period.

Commercial Beer Kegerators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.15 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ali Group Srl, Beer Meister LLC, Brew Driver, Danby, Felix Storch Inc., Ferguson plc, Iron Mountain Refrigeration and Equipment LLC, Kanteen India Equipments Co., Keg King, Kegco, Kegworks, Love Beer Bars Ltd., Marvel Refrigeration, Micro Matic USA Inc., NARU EQUIPMENT, Perlick Corp., True Manufacturing Co. Inc., U Line Corp., UBC Group, and Everest Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial beer kegerators market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global commercial beer kegerators market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Commercial freestanding beer kegerators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial freestanding beer kegerators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial freestanding beer kegerators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial freestanding beer kegerators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial freestanding beer kegerators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial built-in beer kegerators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial built-in beer kegerators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial built-in beer kegerators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial built-in beer kegerators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial built-in beer kegerators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ali Group Srl

Exhibit 111: Ali Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ali Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Ali Group Srl - Key news



Exhibit 114: Ali Group Srl - Key offerings

12.4 Beer Meister LLC

Exhibit 115: Beer Meister LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Beer Meister LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Beer Meister LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Brew Driver

Exhibit 118: Brew Driver - Overview



Exhibit 119: Brew Driver - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Brew Driver - Key offerings

12.6 Danby

Exhibit 121: Danby - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 122: Danby - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 123: Danby - Key offerings

12.7 Everest

Exhibit 124: Everest - Overview



Exhibit 125: Everest - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Everest - Key offerings

12.8 Felix Storch Inc.

Exhibit 127: Felix Storch Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Felix Storch Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Felix Storch Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Ferguson plc

Exhibit 130: Ferguson plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Ferguson plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Ferguson plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Ferguson plc - Segment focus

12.10 Kegco

Exhibit 134: Kegco - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kegco - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kegco - Key offerings

12.11 Kegworks

Exhibit 137: Kegworks - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kegworks - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Kegworks - Key offerings

12.12 Marvel Refrigeration

Exhibit 140: Marvel Refrigeration - Overview



Exhibit 141: Marvel Refrigeration - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Marvel Refrigeration - Key offerings

12.13 Micro Matic USA Inc.

Exhibit 143: Micro Matic USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 144: Micro Matic USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 145: Micro Matic USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Perlick Corp.

Exhibit 146: Perlick Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Perlick Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Perlick Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 149: True Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: True Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: True Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 U Line Corp.

Exhibit 152: U Line Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: U Line Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: U Line Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 UBC Group

Exhibit 155: UBC Group - Overview



Exhibit 156: UBC Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: UBC Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

