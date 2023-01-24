Commercial beverage blender market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global commercial beverage blender market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.72 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.14%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2023-2027

Global commercial beverage blender market - Five forces

The global commercial beverage blender market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global commercial beverage blender market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global commercial beverage blender market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (JCP, restaurants, and others) and distribution channels (offline and online).

The JCP segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Growing health benefits offered by various types of blended beverages, such as smoothies, will increase demand for such beverages and encourage juice bars, clubs, and pubs (JCP) to offer such beverages. Juices and smoothies also contribute majorly to the frozen beverage market in various countries. The revenue generated from the juice bar industry is increasing in various countries such as the UK and Australia . Hence, the increased sales from end-user establishments will drive the growth in demand for commercial beverage blenders during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global commercial beverage blender market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial beverage blender market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The commercial beverage blender market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period. The US and Canada are key countries contributing to the growth of the commercial beverage blender market in the region. Restaurants in the United States are growing their demand for frozen and slushy coffee drinks, which comprise numerous sorts of blended beverages. The increase in the sales of frozen blended beverages in the region can also influence the growth in demand for commercial beverage blenders during the forecast period.

Global commercial beverage blender market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The health benefits of different kinds of smoothies may increase per capita consumption during the projection period, resulting in increased demand for commercial beverage blenders.

Citrus fruit smoothies contain vitamin C, which supports the immune system and aids in the production of collagen, which is necessary for the suppleness and smoothness of human skin.

The highly nutritious ingredients contained in blended beverages help consumers detox their systems and get rid of toxins.

Hence, the growing health benefits offered by blended beverages will spur the sales of such beverages from food service establishments during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operations is an emerging trend in the market.

Commercial beverage blender manufacturers are attempting to provide equipment with advanced functionality in order to improve the consumer experience in food service operations.

Higher noise levels in food service facilities can have an adverse effect on the customer experience as well as prospective sales of blended beverages from food service outlets.

Some of the vendors that offer commercial beverage blenders with noise-reduction technology are Blendtec, Hamilton Beach Brands, and Vita-Mix Corp. (Vita-Mix).

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growing demand for second-hand commercial beverage blenders is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

End-users prefer to purchase pre-used commercial beverage blenders to save on the cost of purchasing expensive equipment.

Many small and medium-sized food service enterprises and price-sensitive end-users prefer pre-used commercial beverage blenders to reduce the initial expenditure required to introduce or extend their blended beverage services, particularly in developing nations.

Furthermore, the growing market for pre-used commercial beverage blenders is expected to affect the potential growth prospects of the global commercial beverage blender market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this commercial beverage blender market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial beverage blender market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the commercial beverage blender market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial beverage blender industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial beverage blender market vendors

Commercial Beverage Blender Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Breville USA Inc., Brew Driver, Conair Corp., GEA Group AG, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Omcan Inc., Optimum Appliances, Philips International BV, Quamar Srl, Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Skyfood Equipment LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Stoelting Foodservice Equipment, Tetra Laval S.A., Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

