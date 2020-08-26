Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market Size to Reach Revenues $5.7 Billion by 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial beverage dispenser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Fountain drinks accounted for the largest share in 2019 that accounted to over 29% of the global market driven by the craze for fizzy drinks. QSR and restaurants was the largest end-user segment that is expected to add around $1 billion by the end of 2025. Accounting for more than 60% of the share in 2019, the adoption of countertop versions is expected to witness traction owing to the rise in ghost kitchens and coworking spaces. Fully automated technology with IoT integration and frozen beverages are considered as the next big opportunities in the market. APAC is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period owing to the rise in disposable income and growth in demand for fountain drinks. Concentrated with high number of convenience stores and recreational centers, Europe is expected to post an absolute growth of 40% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, format, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 16 other vendors

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market – Segmentation

Countertop dispensers dominated the commercial beverage dispenser market share with over 60% shares in 2019. The segment is expected to dominant its significance during the forecast period. The high contribution can be attributed to the wide availability in manual, automatic, and semi-automatic modes of operations.

The automatic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Features such as highly appealing LED lightings, touch screens, premium choice of beverages, optimum downpour quality are facilitating the growth momentum for the segment.

Glass and acrylic beverage dispensers with polycarbonate or polyurethane materials have been utilized only by a considerable number of vendors. They tend to enhance the appearance of the dispenser by providing a premium look, which ensures a sense of trust and confidence among consumers.

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market by Dispenser Type

Countertop

Drop Ins

Conventional

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market by Technology

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market by Material

Stainless Steel

Glass & Acrylic

Plastic

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market by Beverage Type

Hot

Cold

Fountain

Frozen

Soft Serve

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market by End-users

Convenience Stores

QSR & Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Recreational Centers

Others

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market – Dynamics

The concept of self-sevice has gained popularity in recent years as the technology is more reliable and sufficient than manual labor. Further, the innovative self-serving features and options are helpful in establishing memorable experiences that can set standards. The integration level of the devices is more crucial in enhancing opportunities for in-store efficiency by pricing all in one solution. The consumers are also relying on self-service technology to reduce time in the checkout lines. Differentiation is also a major driver for the growth in the segment. Furthermore, the foodservice industry is expected to remain as a profit center for self-service-based beverage dispensers. By utilizing the concept of self service, the owners of the convenience stores can leverage consumer trends, boost efficiency, and can evolve to serve the unique needs of modern-day customers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Demand in Energy Efficient and IoT-Based Solutions

Rise in Preference for Frozen Beverages

Growth in QSR Outlets

Emergence in Coworking Spaces

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market – Geography

North America is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well. The region is also considered as a forerunner in terms of adopting the latest technologies, which are considered expensive in other geographies. Coke solutions consider the US as the hot spot for installing new innovations, including the extraordinarily successful Freestyle variant. There are also a growing number of schools, hotels, QSR chains, shopping malls that are in the pipeline, which boosts the adoption rate. The US can also be the first nation to adopt fully automated machines at a significant level. It is also estimated that it is expected to accommodate more than 68% of fully automated machines by 2025.

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Cornelius Inc

Frozen Beverage Dispensers

Lancer Worldwide

BUNN-o-Matic Corporation

Electrolux

Manitowoc Foodservice

Other Prominent Vendors

Coke Solutions

Rosseto

Godrej

Changzhou Pilot Electronic Co Ltd

Follett LLC

Bras

Ali Group

Middleby

Animo

SureShot Solutions

Drink Machine Works

Spaceman USA

Wilbur Curtis

Farmer Brothers

Vollrath

PepsiCo

