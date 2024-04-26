Commercial Boilers Market size to increase by USD 3.58 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Fuel Type, Technology, and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial boilers market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.58 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Boilers Market 2023-2027

Fuel Type 1.1 Natural gas 1.2 Oil 1.3 Coal Technology 2.1 Non-condensing 2.2 Condensing Geography 3.1 APAC 3.2 North America 3.3 Europe 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The natural gas market is growing fast. Natural gas boilers are cleaner than diesel ones. They make less pollution. Also, they don't leave dirty stuff like ash or soot. This is why more businesses are switching to natural gas boilers. In 2017, natural gas was worth $11,740.32 million, and it keeps growing. Governments are making new rules to support natural gas boilers because they're better for the environment. That's why more people around the world are using them.

Analyst Review

The Commercial Boilers Market encompasses the production, sale, and installation of boilers for various industries, including educational institutions, hospitality, warehouses, and retail stores. Modern heating systems, such as energy-efficient boilers, are a significant focus in this market. These boilers can utilize combustible fuels like gas or oil to produce hot water or steam for heating and water heating applications. Industrial boilers, which operate under pressurized systems, are also part of this market.

Safety is a top priority, with safety relief valves and other safety accessories ensuring the safe operation of these systems. Energy-efficient accessories, such as heat exchangers and burners with improved combustion chambers, help reduce the carbon footprint of these commercial heating systems. The market for commercial boilers continues to evolve, with a growing emphasis on electricity-powered boilers and the integration of home automation systems for improved efficiency and control.

Market Overview

The Commercial Boilers Market encompasses a wide range of heating systems used in commercial and industrial applications. These boilers are essential for providing hot water and steam, which are necessary for various processes and services. The market for Commercial Boilers is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating solutions. Modern Commercial Boilers are designed with advanced technologies such as condensing systems, which help to minimize energy losses and reduce operational costs.

The market for Commercial Boilers is highly competitive, with key players including Carbon Energy, Commercial Boiler Systems, and Combustion Engineering. These companies offer a diverse range of boiler types, including oil-fired, gas-fired, and biomass boilers, to cater to the specific needs of their clients. The market for Commercial Boilers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient heating solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

