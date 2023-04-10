Commercial building automation systems market size to grow by USD 18.97 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by demand for comfort and foolproof security systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial building automation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the demand for comfort and foolproof security systems. The number of commercial spaces is increasing worldwide with rapid industrialization and increased investments in the construction sector. This has subsequently increased the demand for building automation systems among end-users. In addition, security, access control, and comfort are other key requirements in commercial spaces. It is imperative to keep track of the people entering these buildings to prevent trespassing. This has created a demand for advanced HVAC systems and security cameras. These requirements are expected to increase the adoption of building automation systems in the commercial sector during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market 2022-2026

Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market – Vendor Analysis

The global commercial building automation systems market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. Major players are expected to retain their market shares by increasing their operational efficiency and diversifying their solutions. Many vendors are progressing toward providing customized automation and control systems to meet the evolving needs of energy efficiency for various government, commercial, and residential facilities. However, small and unorganized market players are unable to maintain a profit margin, owing to the dominance of established global players. Major players are expected to continue to lead the global commercial building automation systems market through a wide range of customized software packages. The market, being at the growing stage, is likely to experience market consolidation among players during the forecast period.

A few prominent vendors that offer commercial building automation systems in the market are ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand North America LLC, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies Plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. and others.

Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (wired and wireless) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the wired segment will be significant during the forecast period. Increasing smart home automation is a major factor driving the growth of the segment. Technological advances in wireless devices and the rising adoption of IoT will also drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial building automation systems market.

APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial sector in APAC has increased the number of commercial office spaces. Many prominent vendors in the region have started selling new and advanced commercial building automation systems such as security solutions. In addition, the rise in the adoption of video surveillance systems across schools is fueling the growth of the commercial building automation market in APAC.

Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The rise in the adoption of AI and IoT-based solutions is identified as the key trend in the market. The penetration of AI and IoT technologies is increasing rapidly. The growing number of smart homes has increased the use of IoT-enabled devices to control locks, lights, and security cameras from a smartphone. Besides, vendors have started to offer residential and commercial security systems embedded with artificial intelligence. For instance, in 2021, Hikvision launched DeepinView iDS 7 Series camera, with advanced built-in AI technology. The camera backs intelligent features and provides a cost-effective solution for a variety of security and health safety applications, including social distancing and mask detection, active shooter detection, and visitor management. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The challenges in integrating building automation software, coupled with interoperability issues, will hinder the growth of the market. It requires a certain level of experience and technical skills for the integration of complex building automation software. This is because automation systems integrate multiple pieces of equipment and appliances, which make them more complex. Thus, establishing effective communication between different hardware systems is highly essential in building automation systems. In addition, integrating existing systems with new software could lead to various integration issues, resulting in faulty installations. Such challenges are expected to restrict the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this commercial building automation systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial building automation systems market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial building automation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial building automation systems market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial building automation systems market vendors

Commercial Building Automation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand North America LLC, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies Plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.10 Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

