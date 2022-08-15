Commercial Cannabis Growers Increase Cannabinoids 10% with Best Cannabis Grow Light

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives of combination medical marijuana dispensary and indoor cannabis growing operation , Zen Medicine , found that using Kind LED X2 grow lights in their indoor commercial cannabis farm increased cannabinoids in harvests by up to 10%.

Zen Medicine commercial grow room with best LED grow light by Kind LED. 4X Gear of the Year Award Winning Kind LED's X² Commercial Grow Light.

Founded by William Conner and Brian Porter in 2017, Zen Medicine specializes in both growing medical cannabis and selling it in their MT licensed dispensary. After starting their indoor plots with high pressure sodium grow lights, the founders were ready to experiment with LEDs and find the best cannabis grow light once their business expanded.

To meet increased demand for medical cannabis, the founders converted their grow space, layering specialized Kind X2 LED grow lights for cannabis vertical production on top of each other in between shelving to make use of their industrial basement's vertical space.

After running an experiment with Kind LED's X2 and three other lights, the Kind LED won out as the best cannabis LED grow light for commercial growing once the results were in. Plant structural integrity increased under the X2s, according to Porter. "The coverage is by far phenomenal; our stalks are thicker than they've ever been."

Potency of the final product also increased with the change in grow lights.

"All the cannabinoids, THC, CBN, CBGs, all that stuff across the board in our different genetics, they've all gone up. We've had strains that tested at 24% now testing at 30, 32, 34%. The terpenes have come up 3, 4, 5 percent," said Conner.

Zen Medicine's cofounder also praises the Kind LED X2 grow light for cutting commercial growing expenses despite expansion.

"Half the setup fee, half the HVAC costs, there's savings in all directions," said Porter. "Our power costs are about 60% what they used to be [and] we're getting about 2+ lbs per light." With 48 lights currently in operation, their yields come in at 96lbs per cannabis flowering period.

Kind LED COO and longtime cannabis grower, Nick Schweitzer said of his brand's contributions "These guys are breeding their own, totally new strains of cannabis and really pushing the medicinal marijuana movement forwards with that kind of development and fine-tuning. We're all proud to be a part of anything that keeps plant medicine and freedom of choice at the forefront."

Conner shared his excitement: "End to end LED grow lights. It's gonna be lit."

About the company - Kind LED, 4x "Best LED Grow Light For Cannabis" award winner, was founded in 2014. Kind LED Grow Lights is under the Grow Strong Industries family, the highest rated indoor cannabis growing equipment company. Similarly lauded sister companies include Gorilla Grow Tent , Lotus Nutrients, and SuperCloset . Grow Strong Industries was founded by Nor Cal growers in 2002 on the belief that growing plant medicine is a human right.

