Commercial Carpet Market Size to Grow by USD 155.77 million, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Engineered Floors LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 19, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial carpet market size is expected to grow by USD 155.77 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The growing non-residential building construction projects are driving the commercial carpet market growth. However, factors such as the easy availability of substitutes may challenge the market growth.
The commercial carpet market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Carpet Market Size
- Commercial Carpet Market Trends
- Commercial Carpet Market Industry Analysis
Armstrong Flooring Inc., Balta Group NV, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Burmatex Ltd., Ege Carpets AS, Engineered Floors LLC, Forbo Holding AG, Headlam Group Plc, Heckmondwike FB Ltd., Interface Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Newhey Carpets Ltd., Remland Carpets Online Ltd., Tarkett Group, Thomas Witter Carpets Ltd., Toli Floor Corp., and Victoria Plc are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet products such as commercial carpet tiles and broadlooms tiles.
- Engineered Floors LLC - The company offers commercial carpet product brands such as WOOD LUX, NEW STANDARD PLUS, and NO LIMITS III.
- Forbo Holding AG - The company offers commercial carpet products such as tufted (Tessera), flocked (Flotex), and Needlefelt carpet tiles.
- Interface Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet product brands such as NY+LON Streets, Simple Abstraction, and Visual Code.
- Mannington Mills Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet products such as modular carpet and broadloom tiles.
The growing non-residential building construction projects are driving the growth of the market. The urban population is growing rapidly, which is expected to fuel the demand for new commercial buildings during the forecast period. North America is a major producer and consumer of commercial carpets, with education, public, retail, hospitality, and government buildings being key end-users. Commercial construction projects are rising at a high growth rate in APAC. Such factors will support the commercial carpet market growth during the forecast period.
The easy availability of substitutes is challenging the growth of the market. There is a wide range of flooring materials, such as ceramic, cork, laminate, linoleum, wood, stone, and vinyl, in the global commercial flooring market. Commercial builders in APAC prefer ceramics and other hardwood flooring materials. Moreover, manufacturers of flooring materials provide offerings that are differentiated in terms of price, weight, and colors. These factors will hamper the commercial carpet market growth during the forecast period.
- Product
- Carpet Tiles
- Broadlooms
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial carpet market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial carpet market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial carpet market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial carpet market vendors
|
Commercial Carpet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 155.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.54
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Armstrong Flooring Inc., Balta Group NV, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Burmatex Ltd., Ege Carpets AS, Engineered Floors LLC, Forbo Holding AG, Headlam Group Plc, Heckmondwike FB Ltd., Interface Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Newhey Carpets Ltd., Remland Carpets Online Ltd., Tarkett Group, Thomas Witter Carpets Ltd., Toli Floor Corp., and Victoria Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
