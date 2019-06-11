Commercial Casino Gaming Revenue Reaches $41.7 Billion in 2018, an All-Time High

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming revenue for the U.S. commercial casino industry reached an all-time high of $41.7 billion in 2018, up 3.5 percent from the previous year, according to data released today in the American Gaming Association's (AGA) State of the States 2019: The AGA Survey of the Commercial Casino Industry.

Key findings from the State of the States 2019 report include:

The commercial casino sector—with 465 casinos—logged its fourth consecutive year of gaming revenue growth and outpaced the national economic growth rate in 2018;

The industry generated $9.7 billion in gaming taxes for state and local governments, a number that does not account for the billions more in sales, income and other taxes that benefit communities; and

Half of the 24 states with commercial casinos reported record annual gaming revenue with nearly every state seeing gains in 2018, contributing to the strength of local economies across the country.

"Year after year, the commercial casino industry has reaffirmed its role as an economic powerhouse in the United States," said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. "More people than ever are experiencing the economic and social benefits of gaming in their communities, due in part to the expansion of legal sports betting across the country."

The rapid expansion of legalized sports wagering following the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May 2018 played a role in the industry's record year. Total industrywide revenue from sports betting grew to $430.2 million in 2018, up from $261.3 million in 2017. AGA anticipates this growth to continue as additional states legalize and regulate sports wagering.

"Growth in the commercial gaming sector enables the industry to continue to reinvest in communities, enhance partnerships with small businesses and nonprofits and provide career opportunities for nearly two-million American workers," Miller added.

AGA's annual State of the States report details the commercial gaming industry's financial performance, including analyses of each of the 24 states with commercial gaming operations. The report, developed with Gambling Compliance, also provides a breakdown of the legality of types of gaming and number of casinos by state, summarizes major gaming policy discussions and previews opportunities and challenges for the industry.

About the American Gaming Association:

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

