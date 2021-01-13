Commercial Cleaning Company Expands Services to Ease Workplace Virus Concerns

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 global pandemic now well into its second year, the businesses charged with cleaning and disinfecting commercial office spaces and their shared areas have done their best to stay ahead of the curve on best industry practices.

"It's been a moving target," says Martha Llamas, Owner of M&R, Inc., an award-winning commercial cleaning company based in the Phoenix Metro area. "At first, there was very little information on how we should proceed to protect our clients and help them feel like they are doing everything possible for the safety of their employees and customers. In addition to our high-quality cleaning methods, for over 18 years, some of our biggest customers have requested added day porter service during the height of cold and flu season, generally between November and February. Now the requests are coming in daily."

Llamas continues, "We are using only proper, approved disinfectants in the recommended ways as well as incorporating new fogging and UVC light technology in situations where they may provide the best result."

As CDC, WHO, and EPA revise their recommendations, Martha employs on-going training to her staff who are poised to respond quickly and tactically if any individuals exposed to the viruses might create a risk by contaminating shared spaces or equipment.

"Our employees wear all of the recommended protective gear and are brought on a tour of each facility so we can direct them to the high traffic areas that require the most attention," says Llamas. "It's inspiring speaking with the property managers and hearing the concern in their voices over the well-being of their staff. We are here to help them feel confident that they are doing everything possible to protect their workers, vendors, and clients."

In addition to her commercial cleaning company Martha has partnered with a fantastic group of women from the organization "De Mujer a Mujer," founded by Irma Orozco and Naye Olvera. The team works directly with the local Hispanic community to aid and assist those who have been most adversely affected by the pandemic. "We get involved, do what we can to assist families who need help in the Valley, and get things done!" continues Llamas. "We recently adopted a family in dire circumstances. The team mobilized to rally community members and resources to offer support to a recently disabled, single mother and her three children, one of whom is living with a mental disability. Progress has already been made, but we are continuing to raise funds to continue repairs to the existing structure and get her into a modest, handicapped accessible home to improve the quality of their lives." The full story is linked here .

Martha Llamas currently employs 70 people in the Phoenix Metro Area. Her remarkable life story has been featured on international television shows, in newspapers and magazines, radio shows, and podcasts. M&R, INC., her award-winning, licensed commercial cleaning company, is specially equipped to provide additional disinfecting fogging procedures to aid in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and common-use areas.

