Commercial Cleaning Company Launches Website Dedicated Toward Improving Office Sanitation in the Aftermath of COVID-19

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Image One, a commercial cleaning company based out of the Chicago suburbs and growing franchise locations nationwide, has launched a website to educate the public about best cleaning practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The website, CleaningforHealth.com , aims to inform users of how dirty the commonplace office spaces are. The website also details frequent questions about how to pick the right cleaning service.

Cleaning for Health

"Businesses of every size are focused on returning to the office in a safe way," said Tim Conn, the co-founder of Image One, who has spent over 35 years in the commercial cleaning industry. "As someone who's immersed in commercial cleaning, I felt like I wanted to offer Cleaning For Health as a public resource to help others keep their offices clean and safer."

Companies returning to their offices can visit the website to find out more about safety precautions for employees, the importance of having a healthy work environment, and learn the difference between sanitizing and cleaning.

Applying effective cleaning for health strategies is essential, but there is a lot that people might not know about best practices. In the "Consumer's Guide to Cleaning for Health" e-book, Conn, who is the co-founder of Image One Facility Solutions, takes readers through some of the most valuable things to know to implement good cleaning habits, sharing what he has learned through more than three decades of commercial cleaning expertise, including:

The 5 misconceptions of disinfection

A consumer's guide to cleaning for health

Avoiding commercial cleaning rip offs

Which products disinfect the best

And plenty more

The e-book is available as a free resource here .

"Cleaning for health is not a brand-new concept that has been thrown together as a reaction to what we are currently facing," Conn added. It's an ideology that has been around for quite some time and it's never too late to start making it a priority."

For business owners, office and facility managers looking to stay abreast of the latest news and resources, Cleaning for Health has also launched a newsletter users can subscribe to directly on its website.

About Cleaning For Health

Are we utilizing the best cleaning practices to keep ourselves safe? The reality is that germs are everywhere, and the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 has certainly made everyone across the globe aware of how quickly viruses spread.



Cleaning For Health is not a new concept — it is an ideology, one backed by decades of direct work in the commercial cleaning industry. The website — CleaningforHealth.com — is an initiative of commercial cleaning franchisor and author Tim Conn, owner of Image One Facility Solutions.

Learn more at cleaningforhealth.com.

