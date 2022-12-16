Commercial coffee bean grinders market size to grow by USD 6,909.05 thousand From 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global commercial coffee bean grinders market as a part of the household appliances market, which covers revenue generated by manufacturers of electric household appliances and related products. Household appliances include power and hand tools, including garden improvement tools. The global commercial coffee bean grinders market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,909.05 thousand from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Coffee Bean Grinders Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample

Global commercial coffee bean grinders market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global commercial coffee bean grinders market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor landscape - The global commercial coffee bean grinders market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer coffee bean grinders in the market are Ali Group Srl, Breville Group Ltd., Bunn O Matic Corp., Ceado Srl, Compak Coffee Grinders SA, Cunill, Electrolux Professional AB, Food Equipment Technologies Co., Groupe SEB, Hemro International AG, and others.

The global commercial coffee bean grinders market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous players. Many local players are operating in this market. Therefore, established brands adopt different strategies to expand their businesses and increase their market shares. In such a fragmented market, players with wide product portfolios provide many options to buyers, intensifying the competition in the global commercial coffee bean grinders market during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

Ali Group Srl.: The company offers commercial coffee grinders under the brand name Promac.

The company offers commercial coffee grinders under the brand name Promac. Breville Group Ltd.: The company offers commercial coffee grinders such as the Dose Control Pro and the Smart Grinder Pro.

The company offers commercial coffee grinders such as the Dose Control Pro and the Smart Grinder Pro. Bunn O Matic Corp.: The company offers commercial coffee bean grinders such as GVH 3, 120V, GVH 2, 120V, and GVH 1, 120V.

The company offers commercial coffee bean grinders such as GVH 3, 120V, GVH 2, 120V, and GVH 1, 120V. Ceado Srl: The company offers commercial coffee grinders such as E37Z, E37S, and E37SL.

The company offers commercial coffee grinders such as E37Z, E37S, and E37SL. For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Global commercial coffee bean grinders market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global commercial coffee bean grinders market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial coffee bean grinders market.

APAC will account for 35% of the global insurance brokerage market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to witness the rising demand for coffee as a result of rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, the growing influence of westernization, and changes in consumer lifestyles. Additionally, the growing presence of vendors will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. With the regional market in APAC growing at a strong pace, various vendors of the market are focusing on APAC, as the market in their home base is almost saturated. This will increase the probability of new sales of commercial coffee bean grinders in the region during the forecast period.

Segment overview

Based on product, the global commercial coffee bean grinders market is segmented into commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders, commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders, and commercial manual coffee bean grinders.

The market share growth of the commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders also come with built-in timers. The timers allow end-users to set the time duration for the grinding process. The timers help end-users prevent the overheating of coffee beans and causing the loss of flavors. The main advantage of commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders over commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders is that the required grind size can be pre-set so that uniform particle size is obtained. This offers greater homogeneity in particle sizes. Such factors will drive the commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders segment in the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global commercial coffee bean grinders market – market dynamics

Impactful driver - The growing adoption of energy-efficient commercial coffee bean grinders is notably driving the market growth. Due to minimized energy consumption, and low utility costs, and a low carbon footprint, the demand for coffee bean grinders is increased. Moreover, the parts of commercial coffee bean grinders associated with the ENERGY STAR program are the heating element, decanter, grinder, microprocessor, and electric pump. Thus, the growing adoption of energy-efficient commercial coffee bean grinders will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Due to minimized energy consumption, and low utility costs, and a low carbon footprint, the demand for coffee bean grinders is increased. Moreover, the parts of commercial coffee bean grinders associated with the ENERGY STAR program are the heating element, decanter, grinder, microprocessor, and electric pump. Thus, the growing adoption of energy-efficient commercial coffee bean grinders will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period. Key trend - The growing availability of commercial coffee bean grinders with improved features is the key trend in the market. Commercial coffee bean grinders are available with built-in timers, which allow the operator to pre-set the extent of grinding to obtain ground coffee beans without overheating and with consistent particle size. Commercial coffee bean grinders are also available with multiple hoppers, which allows the simultaneous grinding of coffee beans to different levels and helps increase productivity. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Commercial coffee bean grinders are available with built-in timers, which allow the operator to pre-set the extent of grinding to obtain ground coffee beans without overheating and with consistent particle size. Commercial coffee bean grinders are also available with multiple hoppers, which allows the simultaneous grinding of coffee beans to different levels and helps increase productivity. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major challenge - Increasing demand for instant coffee is the major challenge impeding the market growth. The popularity of instant coffee is increasing due to its easy availability and preparation technique. This is posing a challenge to the grinders market and specialty coffee shops; people nowadays do not prefer to go to specialty coffee shops, which reduces the revenue of specialty coffee shops and will eventually impact the grinders and other coffee equipment markets, such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this commercial coffee bean grinders market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial coffee bean grinders market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial coffee bean grinders market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial coffee bean grinders market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial coffee bean grinders market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The specialty coffee shops market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.17 billion . The market is segmented by type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).



is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The coffee machine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8.85 billion . The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and non-commercial) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Commercial coffee bean grinders market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,909.05 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ali Group Srl, Breville Group Ltd., Bunn O Matic Corp., Ceado Srl, Compak Coffee Grinders SA, Cunill, Electrolux Professional AB, Food Equipment Technologies Co., Groupe SEB, Hemro International AG, Kaapi Machines India Pvt. Ltd., Kanteen India Equipments Co., La Marzocco Srl, La San Marco Spa, Macap Srl, MACQUINO INNOVATIONS LLP, Mazzer Luigi Spa, Sanremo Coffee Machines Srl, Smeg Spa, and Unifrost Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial coffee bean grinders market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial coffee bean grinders market 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Commercial manual coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial manual coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial manual coffee bean grinders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial manual coffee bean grinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial manual coffee bean grinders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ thousand)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ali Group Srl

Exhibit 112: Ali Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 113: Ali Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Ali Group Srl - Key news



Exhibit 115: Ali Group Srl - Key offerings

12.4 Breville Group Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Breville Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Breville Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Breville Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Breville Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Bunn O Matic Corp.

Exhibit 120: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Ceado Srl

Exhibit 123: Ceado Srl - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ceado Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Ceado Srl - Key offerings

12.7 Compak Coffee Grinders SA

Exhibit 126: Compak Coffee Grinders SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Compak Coffee Grinders SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Compak Coffee Grinders SA - Key offerings

12.8 Cunill

Exhibit 129: Cunill - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cunill - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cunill - Key offerings

12.9 Electrolux Professional AB

Exhibit 132: Electrolux Professional AB - Overview



Exhibit 133: Electrolux Professional AB - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Electrolux Professional AB - Key news



Exhibit 135: Electrolux Professional AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Electrolux Professional AB - Segment focus

12.10 Food Equipment Technologies Co.

Exhibit 137: Food Equipment Technologies Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Food Equipment Technologies Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Food Equipment Technologies Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Groupe SEB

Exhibit 140: Groupe SEB - Overview



Exhibit 141: Groupe SEB - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Groupe SEB - Key news



Exhibit 143: Groupe SEB - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Groupe SEB - Segment focus

12.12 Hemro International AG

Exhibit 145: Hemro International AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hemro International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Hemro International AG - Key offerings

12.13 Kanteen India Equipments Co.

Exhibit 148: Kanteen India Equipments Co. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kanteen India Equipments Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kanteen India Equipments Co. - Key offerings

12.14 La Marzocco Srl

Exhibit 151: La Marzocco Srl - Overview



Exhibit 152: La Marzocco Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: La Marzocco Srl - Key offerings

12.15 La San Marco Spa

Exhibit 154: La San Marco Spa - Overview



Exhibit 155: La San Marco Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: La San Marco Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Macap Srl

Exhibit 157: Macap Srl - Overview



Exhibit 158: Macap Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Macap Srl - Key offerings

12.17 Mazzer Luigi Spa

Exhibit 160: Mazzer Luigi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 161: Mazzer Luigi Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Mazzer Luigi Spa - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio