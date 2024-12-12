Commercial Combi Ovens Market: 42% Growth from Europe, Report on AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global commercial combi ovens market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Commercial combi ovens with boiler and Commercial boiler-less combi ovens), End-user (Foodservice sector, Institutional sector, Retail sector, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Ali Group S.r.l., Alto Shaam Inc., Angelo Po Grandi Cucine Spa, Baxter International Inc., Electrolux Professional AB, Eloma GmbH, EssEmm Corp., Fagor Industrial S. Coop, HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., HOUNO AS, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH and Co. KG, PALUX Aktiengesellschaft, RATIONAL Group, RETIGO Sro, The Manitowoc Co. Inc., The Middleby Corp., UNOX Spa, and WELBILT INC. Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. Europe - Europe is estimated to contribute 42%. To the growth of the global market. The Commercial Combi Ovens Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The European region dominated the global commercial combi ovens market in 2023, holding the largest share, and is projected to continue leading during the forecast period. Major contributors to this market in Europe include Germany, the UK, Italy, and France. Notable foodservice equipment manufacturers in Europe, such as Electrolux and Rational, are focusing on enhancing the designs of commercial combi ovens to provide improved energy efficiency. The expansion of the foodservice sector is the primary driver for the growth of the commercial combi ovens market in Europe. However, the increasing preference for pre-owned models could potentially impact the sales of new commercial combi ovens.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Commercial combi ovens with boiler

1.2 Commercial boiler-less combi ovens End-user 2.1 Foodservice sector

2.2 Institutional sector

2.3 Retail sector

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Commercial combi ovens with boilers are popular in high-volume food preparation settings due to their rapid heat-up capacity. These ovens utilize boiler-based steam generators, which can produce large quantities of steam for cooking. The boilers maintain the water at the required temperature, enabling the door to be opened for food placement even during operation. Leading vendors, such as RATIONAL, WELBILT, and Middleby, provide commercial combi ovens with boilers using high-quality raw materials for enhanced durability. Middleby, under its G.S. BLODGETT brand, offers commercial combi ovens with boilers featuring dual water inlet standards and brass fittings (NPT) for long-lasting performance and leak-proof joints. Despite higher utility costs due to continuous water supply, commercial combi ovens with boilers are preferred for their quick cooking capabilities. The increasing demand for high-volume food production in restaurants and food outlets is expected to fuel the growth of the commercial combi ovens market with boilers during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Commercial combi ovens are a versatile and essential piece of kitchen equipment for restaurants, fast food places, professional kitchens, and catering businesses. These ovens combine the functions of a convection oven, steamer, and grill in one unit, allowing chefs to prepare a wide range of dishes with ease. With advanced temperature control and humidity control features, combi ovens enable precise cooking times for various dishes, from continental cuisine to industrial automation in the foodservice industry. Recipe databases and smart technology make it simple for chefs to access and save their favorite recipes, while self-cleaning functions and liquid detergents minimize maintenance time. With cook times optimized for quality control and food waste reduction, commercial combi ovens are an indispensable tool for any professional kitchen.

Market Overview

Commercial Combi Ovens: Revolutionizing Professional Food Preparation in the Foodservice Industry Commercial combi ovens are a game-changer in the foodservice sector, combining convection, steaming, and grilling capabilities in one appliance. These versatile ovens cater to various culinary experiences, from traditional dishes to vegetarian options, plant-based meals, and fermented veggies. They enable professional kitchens to prepare homemade bread, zero waste cooking, and a wide range of baked goods like cupcakes and muffins. With smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and IoT connectivity, commercial combi ovens offer temperature control, recipe databases, and energy efficiency. They meet food safety regulations and cater to the growing middle class population's demand for quality dishes. The foodservice industry benefits from energy-efficient appliances, reducing electricity consumption and carbon emissions. From full-service restaurants and fast-food places to cafes, catering businesses, and production plants, combi ovens are essential kitchen equipment. They provide humidity control, industrial automation, and multi-cooking capabilities, enabling skilled operators to deliver consistent food quality, hygiene, and dining out experiences. In the hospitality sector, combi ovens support sustainable kitchen equipment, steam-generated ovens, boilerless models, and gas-powered ovens. They offer energy-efficient models and insulation materials, ensuring efficient kitchen operations and reducing maintenance time. Gastronomic innovation thrives with combi ovens, offering a wide range of cooking methods for dishes like salmon fillets and various cuisines, including continental.

