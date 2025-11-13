Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG) Unveils New Website to Enhance Customer Education and Highlight Industry Expertise

CCG, a Charlotte-based equipment finance company, launches a redesigned website with enhanced navigation and additional educational resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.commercialcreditgroup.com, built to deliver a modern, user-friendly experience for customers, dealer partners, and industry professionals.

Homepage of CCG's new Equipment Financing website

The new site features enhanced navigation, streamlined access to financing solutions, and expanded educational resources, including an equipment financing calculator and additional tools, to help businesses make informed decisions about equipment financing and working capital needs.

"Our goal with the new website was to create a more intuitive and engaging experience that reflects who we are as a company," said Julie Murphy, VP of Marketing. "CCG has always focused on building relationships through personal contact and industry expertise, and our new website brings that same spirit to our online platform."

In addition to its refreshed design, the website highlights CCG's extensive experience across the construction, metal cutting and fabricating, transportation, and waste industries. And offers insights and tools to support long-term customer success.

Visit the new website at www.commercialcreditgroup.com to explore the latest updates and learn more about CCG's financing solutions.

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc., is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool, manufacturing, and waste industries. For more information, please visit www.commercialcreditgroup.com.

SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.