Commercial Credit Group Inc. Completes CCGR Trust 2026‑1 Term ABS Issuance of $517.9 Million

The transaction marks the 21st securitization for the company.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced that it has successfully completed its latest term asset-backed securitization, CCGR Trust 2026‑1, totaling $517,930,000.

The notes were placed with a broad group of institutional fixed income investors, with Wells Fargo Securities, Inc. acting as Structuring Agent and Lead Bookrunner.

The transaction is backed by a pool of receivables generated through CCG's equipment finance platform, including assets across the construction, fleet transportation, manufacturing, and waste industries, as well as receivables originated by Keystone Equipment Finance Corp., a CCG affiliate. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to support ongoing originations and to provide additional diversification of funding.

Notes Fitch Moody's Dollar Amount Class A-1 F-1+ (sf) P1 (sf) $110,800,000 Class A-2 AAA (sf) Aaa (sf) $342,560,000 Class B AA (sf) Aa2 (sf) $26,900,000 Class C A (sf) A2 (sf) $22,870,000 Class D BBB (sf) Baa2 (sf) $14,800,000

"We are pleased to complete this transaction and appreciate the continued support of our investor base," said Paul Bottiglio, SVP and Chief Financial Officer. "Our focus remains on disciplined underwriting, consistent execution, and maintaining reliable access to capital to support our customers' equipment financing needs."

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc., is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing, and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. Since its inception in 2004, CCG has originated nearly $9 billion of equipment loans and leases. CCG is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.commercialcreditgroup.com .

SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.